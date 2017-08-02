Oh mercy, Mark Kersey!

× Expand Photo illustration by John Lamb The normally low-key San Diego Councilmember Mark Kersey went all Jean-Baptiste Zorg last week over the city’s hiring process.

The American people never carry an umbrella. They prepare to walk in eternal sunshine.

—Al Smith

The national Republican controversy du jour has created an interesting, less-attention-grabbing sub-universe for local moderate Republicans who appear ready to combat our civic woes with less-insane solutions.

While Mayor Kevin Faulconer tweets about a rigorous schedule of picture posing and giant-scissor usage on poor, unsuspecting lengths of thick red ribbon, it is refreshing to see other Republicans tussling for the spotlight as we hurtle toward the 2018 election season.

Exhibit A last week was San Diego City Councilmember Mark Kersey. The photogenic North County infrastructure wonk didn’t have Luke Skywalker visiting his district for an honorary street-naming ceremony like fellow Republican Chris Cate. But Kersey did manage to spring off his own rickety launching pad into a 2018 California Senate bid.

On the same day, he managed to get his hat handed to him on a subject—speeding up the city’s hiring process—that has local labor groups scratching their heads about its true motivation.

It was a Thursday that Kersey likely won’t soon forget. He started the day all bright-eyed and clean-shaven on the set of KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego. The show is known for being a favorite drop-in spot for San Diego’s conservative brain trust who prefer collegial banter over tough questions.

The buzz all week was that the councilmember had grown antsy over five years and had his eye on the 38th District state Senate seat of termed-out arch-conservative Joel Anderson. That morning, he pulled the trigger.

“I’m in the race,” Kersey said emphatically. “Sacramento impacts our daily lives, and we need people up in Sacramento who have proven records of bipartisan problem-solving. And that’s what I’ve done on the City Council for the last five years.”

Kersey is set to face at least one Republican in the Senate race, since former state Assemblymember and current Santee City Councilmember Brian Jones long ago announced his run for the seat. Jones has already racked up a significant list of GOP endorsements, including newly minted county Supervisor Kristin Gaspar.

But Kersey suggested that the scorched-earth ways of the local GOP brass weren’t his cup of tea: “The only way we’re going to get anything done in Sacramento, particularly on the Republican side because our numbers just aren’t that good up there, [is] we’re not going to go up there and be bomb-throwers and be effective.”

He said the trick is to “build relationships” and find issues that matter to both sides of the aisle—like roads and housing affordability—that are “substantial but not overly partisan, because those big partisan battles you’re just going to lose. You know you are.”

But when asked about running against another Republican, Kersey instead launched into diatribe about the Department of Motor Vehicles, even leaving the interviewer wondering aloud about the “random” nature of the topic.

“The DMV is terrible!” Kersey bellowed. “Have you been to the DMV lately? The DMV needs fixing.”

Asked if this wasn’t more of a “low-level issue,” Kersey replied, “Not when you’re there.”

His solution was “better people” and “more technology.” But then the interview trailed off into Kersey’s vision of an early 2019 special election to fill the remainder of his council term. In his words, he’ll deal with that “come November of 2018” when he wins the senate race.

“I’ll still be on the council the next year and a half, at least,” he assured his inquisitor.

Hours later, Kersey had a different timeline in mind as he pitched a city charter amendment intended to speed up municipal hiring, a proposal he wants to run past voters in June 2018—coincidentally the same primary election in which he’ll be running for state Senate.

His plan is to shift some hiring duties away from the city’s Civil Service Commission and into the political realm of the mayor’s office. When this plan was not faring well among colleagues on the council’s Rules Committee Thursday, Kersey appeared uncharacteristically miffed when agreeing to delay a decision.

“I’m only going to be here for another three years,” he snapped. “If we don’t solve this problem, I’ll be gone. The people who are here working at the city deserve to be hired faster. That is the bottom line. I have no skin in this. And if my colleagues don’t want to see this go forward, that’s fine. We can move on to another challenge.”

The problem with the proposal, however, was that it came with few details. A Kersey staffer told the committee that “our goal is to fill funded vacancies more efficiently by removing proscriptive language from the city charter and bringing the hiring function under the umbrella of city operations”—similar, Kersey argued, to methods used in Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Jose.

Kersey had informally polled local labor groups on the proposal and seemed genuinely surprised that labor leaders largely avoided testifying on Thursday. Those who did came down hard on the vague plan to speed up hiring.

“It’s unfortunate that the folks who have complained the loudest about how long it takes aren’t actually here today because they were supportive of this initially,” Kersey said.

Brian Marvel, president of the San Diego Police Officers Association, said his organization was at first supportive until it was realized that the plan had little meat to it. He also said targeting the city’s Personnel Department for the brunt of criticism in hiring delays was unfounded.

“I think the majority of issues with that department has been resolved,” Marvel said.

Kersey acknowledged his proposal wouldn’t tackle the primary hindrance to recruiting—pay and benefits in a post-pension world. Rodney Fowler, president of the AFSCME Local 127 that represents blue-collar workers, had another take.

“I think it’s bullshit,” he told Spin. “I think if you want to create an initiative to put the Personnel Department under the mayor’s office, just come out and say it like that. Then we can have an open and honest debate about what it is you’re trying to accomplish.”

Otherwise, Fowler said, this is just another ambitious politician “using this as a launching pad for something else.”