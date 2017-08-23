Oops, missed one!

× Expand Image by John R. Lamb Just feet from a Confederate marker removed from Horton Plaza Park last week, another one honoring Robert E. Lee remains.

Anyone who believes you can’t change history has never tried to write his memoirs.

—David Ben-Gurion

Last week, San Diego political leaders were high-fiving over the pulling of an old-time plaque from downtown’s Horton Plaza Park honoring the president of the Confederacy, Jefferson Davis.

“This morning, San Diego city staff acted quickly and decisively to remove the plaque,” Councilmember Chris Ward—whose district includes downtown—announced Wednesday in a statement. “While some may see many sides to this issue, monuments to bigotry have no place in San Diego.”

Ward added that it’s important the city “remains a safe and inclusive place, and we will continue to confront the symbols and ideology of white supremacy and Neo-Nazism that threaten the values that make our city and country great.”

Ward thanked Mayor Kevin Faulconer “for quick direction,” which the usually risk-averse mayor immediately latched onto in his own pronouncement. “It was an opportunity to act decisively, which I did,” Faulconer told reporters. “Make sure we do not have symbols of division in San Diego.”

By week’s end, new red tiles had replaced the small plaque commemorating the 1926 dedication of the Pacific end of the Jefferson Davis Highway, appearing like it had never existed. The mayor’s office said it would make efforts to return the plaque to its sponsor, the Daughters of the Confederacy.

But just 40 paces due east stands a hunk of marble placed in the park three years earlier immortalizing another bygone dream at the dawn of the Motor Age: San Diego as the western terminus of the Lee Highway, named for Confederate General-in-Chief Robert E. Lee.

Worn over time, the name “LEE” carved into the eastern-facing side of the four-foot marker is barely discernable. A bronze plaque on the opposite side pays tribute to the influential San Diegan who pushed to get the city on the coast-to-coast roadway bandwagon.

“The citizens of San Diego in dedicating this Pacific Milestone, November 17, 1923, hereby gratefully acknowledge the untiring efforts of Col. Ed Fletcher in the construction of a Southern transcontinental highway,” the plaque reads.

A booklet published at the time touted the potential of the Lee Highway as a shorter, year-round route from Washington, D.C. to San Diego at a time when, outside of cities, reliable roads were hard to come by. Dubbed the “Backbone Road of the South,” the Lee Highway would be “A Great Memorial to a Great American” the booklet cover boasted.

Charles Davis, leader of the era’s “good roads” movement, wrote that the Lee Highway would be a “fit companion” to the Lincoln Highway, “that other great continent-spanning thoroughfare.”

“The two honor the outstanding heroes of the Civil War period,” Davis wrote. “Both are twentieth century monuments, visualizing the love that all America now feels for each. Together they will transmit to posterity the memory and inspiration of two of the greatest and noblest men America has produced.”

The booklet included presidential tributes, including one from Woodrow Wilson, who proclaimed, “It is certainly fitting that there should be a national memorial to General Lee. He did all in his power to heal the wounds which were made by the bitter civil strife in which he was obliged to take part. It is a happy old saying that sectional lines are obliterated only by the feet which cross them and this great highway should contribute to that much-to-be desired result.”

Col. Fletcher, credited with developing much of San Diego County—from Rancho Santa Fe and Del Mar to Mt. Helix and Grossmont—was a major player in bringing water and roads to a dry and isolated region. But in his memoir of 751 pages, he only briefly mentions the Lee Highway, although he writes in detail about his road-race competitions with Los Angeles for that vital East Coast link.

“I had cooperated with the Lee Highway in every way possible,” Fletcher wrote, before lamenting that a lack of cooperation from the local Chamber of Commerce in promoting the desert route to San Diego had convinced him that the city would lose out to a route through Los Angeles.

In later years, such battles with competing cities would dwindle as the federal government took over creation of transcontinental highways with a numbered system that supplanted naming efforts.

Asked if the memorial to the Lee Highway should be removed, Councilmember Ward in a statement sounded less decisive this time.

“The legacy of Jim Crow is woven through decades of our history,” Ward told Spin. “The complexity is clearly reflected in the many facets of this monument, and our recent national experience should prompt reconsideration.”

Ward added: “I think it’s only appropriate to memorialize the full historical context of the transcontinental highway including the unfortunate attempt to rehabilitate the Confederacy, or find a museum home for this piece and identify a more appropriate way to both educate and celebrate our city’s history.”

When asked how best to “memorialize the full historical context,” a Ward spokesman wrote back, “Open to exploring ideas.”

Spin attempted to reach out to Fletcher family members for their thoughts to no avail. Even a request for comment from Save Our Heritage Organisation on the marker’s significance went unanswered.

Bruce Coons, SOHO’s executive director, earlier had directed Spin to a statement put out by its partner, the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which said in part: “We cannot and should not erase our history. But we also want our public monuments, on public land and supported by public funding, to uphold our public values.”

Added the organization about Confederate monuments, “Whatever is decided, we hope that memorials that remain are appropriately and thoughtfully ‘re-contextualized’ to provide information about the war and its causes, and that changes are done in a way that engage with, rather than silence, the past—no matter how difficult it may be.”

As far as the previously decisive Mayor Faulconer? His office had not responded by press time.