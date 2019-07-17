Pinhead and the (City) Auditor

× Expand Photo illustration by John R. Lamb Mayor Kevin Faulconer recently nominated a new independent city auditor. Councilmember Scott Sherman, typically a mayoral ally, is questioning just how “independent” that nominee can be.

You have enemies? Good. That means you’ve stood up for something, sometime in your life.

—Winston Churchill

From the cheap seats, it appeared San Diego City Councilmember Scott Sherman had saved some Fourth of July fireworks for last week’s Audit Committee meeting.

On the day of the Big Bay Boom, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported that Mayor Kevin Faulconer had finally settled on his nominee to replace City Auditor Eduardo Luna, who had resigned in frustration last summer to take a similar job with the city of Beverly Hills.

The staff report from the mayor’s office on the proposed appointment oddly mentioned no name, but did mention a monthly salary range of $5,297 to $19,997. However, the U-T confirmed that Faulconer had selected DeeDee Alari for the 10-year post. Alari was a deputy director in the City Treasurer’s Office and who had last worked as an auditor in 2010.

“Alari is highly qualified with experience in auditing and management,” a mayoral spokeswoman told the U-T about the pick. She had also had served a stint as a fraud investigator for the city’s Ethics Commission. “She also has extensive experience working within this organization and is universally respected.”

While critique of the time lapse between auditing gigs was minimal, Sherman—a frequent Faulconer team player and chairman of the Audit Committee—did express his frustration to the U-T with the nominating process.

“Councilmember Sherman was dissatisfied by the structural process laid out in the City Charter,” was the statement his office released to the U-T, without providing details.

Perhaps Sherman hadn’t fully formulated his disdain for the process when he spoke to the newspaper, but by last Tuesday—the day before the Audit Committee meeting—he had made his objections clear to at least one person: former Councilmember Donna Frye.

Frye said she reached out to Sherman recently to thank him for his vote to preserve a portion of Fiesta Island as a cherished leash-free dog haven. She didn’t expect a call back but got one last week.

In the phone message, he apologized for missing her call, referred to the raucous Fiesta Island hearing as a “fun time,” and then noted that he had read about Frye’s long-time objections to the “non-independence of the process of selecting an independent auditor.”

And then came the second big boom: “I’m thinking about proposing something tomorrow at committee to change the process” because “the mayor has selected somebody who is just lockstep with the mayor, and that’s what’s concerning.”

When Frye returned the call, Sherman asked her if she could attend the committee meeting the next day to back him up. Frye said she couldn’t.

At the start of the Audit Committee meeting, Sherman moved without explanation to continue the city auditor selection item to a future meeting. The five-member committee voted unanimously to do so without a single question raised.

When asked later about the unexpected delay, a Sherman spokesman explained, “Because of the short notice, the recent holiday, and the longevity of the term the City Auditor serves, Councilmember Sherman felt that committee members need more time to evaluate the nominee and gather more information.”

No mention of the Republican councilmember’s concerns about the process. But when Spin learned later of his conversation with Frye that included a suggestion that maybe the city should consider that the independent auditor should be elected, the spokesman conceded, “It is one of the many ideas that are being looked into.”

Frye said other options discussed included asking retired judges to appoint the city auditor, similar to what the city does when convening a redistricting commission every 10 years in order to redraw City Council districts.

Describing the current process (mayoral nominee, council approval) as “horrible,” Frye said, “I don’t think it’s appropriate for the person who is being audited to get to participate in the selection of an auditor. It’s like the fox guarding the henhouse.”

That was the theme of the unsuccessful campaign Frye ran back in 2008 opposing Proposition C, a ballot measure that was included in a package of labor-backed strong-mayor reforms. It was this proposition that established the city auditor position and Audit Committee following the city’s “Enron by the Sea” nadir of fiscal mismanagement. Supporters of Prop. C, which put the mayor in charge of choosing the supposed independent auditor, included then-mayor Jerry Sanders and then-Audit Committee chairman Faulconer.

Gary Blackmar, a retired Oregon state auditor and respected authority on the value of the position, agreed with Frye.

“If the mayor is a strong mayor,” he told Spin, “then the mayor needs to be held accountable for day-to-day operations, which would mean the council should make the determination, not the mayor, from beginning to end.”

Even then, however, the public and even city leaders may not always receive “the unvarnished truth.”

“A lot of auditors who answer to the executive or to council have to tread carefully in terms of the topics they take on, whereas an elected auditor has that independence,” Blackmar said, explaining that his thinking was, “Hey, if I’ve got a question about something, I can audit it and there’s nothing to stop me.”

Jenny Wong, the newly elected auditor for the city of Berkeley, also agreed. “I’m not here to make best friends,” she told Spin. “For me, it’s all about who an independent auditor reports to. That is the lens through which independence can be evaluated.”

Spin asked the current front-running mayoral candidates for comment. Current Councilmember Barbara Bry noted, “It seems strange to me that the mayor nominates the individual who will audit him or her. So I would like to see a different process.”

Todd Gloria had a different take. In a statement, he noted the voter-created position “has worked well in the interests of taxpayers. The process could always be improved upon based on actual experience.” He did agree that, “San Diego needs a watchdog at City Hall” to ensure that money is spent “as directed.” He added that, “It does not make sense to delay consideration of a nominee.”

In the end, Frye will encourage Sherman to continue to raise hell, adding, “I think what he’s doing is a really good thing. I’m glad he called me and I hope we can get this changed.”