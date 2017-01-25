× Expand Photo courtesy of Chris Ward Pink-capped San Diego City Councilmember Chris Ward with family at the Women’s March Saturday

To sin by silence when they should protest makes cowards of men.

—Abraham Lincoln

Getting 40,000 people to assemble for anything in this easily distracted town is nothing short of a Herculean task. Ignoring the symbolism of the Women’s March last Saturday in the civic heart of San Diego would seem quite the political gambit.

That number was nearly double what event organizers had hoped would participate locally, so it’s baffling why Mayor Kevin Faulconer has gone radio silent on the media-blanketed event.

As of press time, the mayor’s office was offering no explanation for his absence or public silence. Once again, Mayor Tippytoes has opened the door for speculation.

As the only decent-polling Republican in California, might Faulconer’s alleged pondering of a gubernatorial run in 2018 be playing into his public-appearance decisions? Did his handlers and backers keep him from attending?

Or is this a sign that Republicans are hunkering down en masse in bunkers, fearing the Wrath of Don for acknowledging anything remotely viewed as anti-Trumpian?

As one keen-eyed political observer told Spin privately this week, “Since the election, most down-ballot elected Republicans who opposed Trump have been silent… They don’t want to alienate the party establishment, which has now pretty much lined up behind Trump.

“Kevin is nothing if not cautious, so he isn’t going to risk alienating voters and donors for a ‘symbolic’ appearance at the march.”

The mayor, while running for re-election last year, briefly criticized Trump’s “divisive rhetoric, including that toward women and Latinos,” when he issued a prepared statement declaring that “Mr. Trump has not earned my vote.” He later acknowledged that he voted for House Speaker Paul Ryan, even though the Wisconsin congressman was not a recognized write-in candidate in California.

Ever since the San Diego Chargers announced two weeks ago that they were packing up and heading to Los Angeles, Faulconer has kept a fairly low public profile, even by his standards. He skipped the recent Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and bagged on attending, once again, the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Washington, D.C.

He did find time Saturday evening to slip into a tux and offer a few prepared remarks for his campaign benefactors at the annual installation dinner for the local chapter of the Building Industry Association. And this week, he’s hit the airwaves to promote a post-Chargers proposal for the Qualcomm Stadium site that could bring Major League Soccer to San Diego.

But sorry, ladies. The mayor apparently has no time to talk about your worldwide march for equal rights in this topsy-turvy era of Trump.

Faulconer typically has a fine nose for the flattering photo-op, and Spin has to wonder if the mayor has flipped through pictures of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti speaking to a sea of marchers and thought to himself, “Why didn’t I go? This would’ve looked great in a campaign ad!”

For those local politicians who did attend, mayor, well let’s just say they’re glad they did.

“It was the first time since the election that I felt a sense of hope,” Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher told Spin. She found it odd that the same people who stood up against the abuses of former mayor Bob Filner now seem to have receded into the gilded woodwork when it comes to the Grabber-in-Chief.

“I loved it,” she said of her experience at the march. “As you know, I’ve participated in more than my fair share of marches, and you typically see the usual suspects. But on Saturday, I’d never seen so many people that I didn’t know.”

San Diego City Councilmember Chris Ward donned the symbolic pink hat and marched with his husband and small daughter, holding a sign with an image of the Statue of Liberty and the caption, “I’m with her.”

“The energy was electric,” Ward said afterward, “and the motivation to turn this first step into sustainable action was palpable throughout the crowds of people.”

Perhaps what Ward mentioned next will weigh heavily on Faulconer, also a father. “My daughter’s future is on the line,” he said, “and it was particularly special for me to share this day with her and other family members alongside thousands of other people who recognize this historic moment and are rising to meet it.”

Ward added he was “proud to see so many of San Diego’s leaders together in solidarity with the marchers, and now it’ll be our responsibility to represent them well and make sure they have opportunities that match their spirit and empower them to build the community they want.”

Other elected officials chiming in on social media with their proof of attendance included new City Attorney Mara Elliott (“Truly inspiring”), city councilmembers Barbara Bry, Georgette Gómez and David Alvarez (“Lucky to have such strong women in my life,” Alvarez tweeted).

Meanwhile from the dark side, local Republican Party Chairman Tony Krvaric—clearly still giddy after his return from the Trump inauguration, which by some estimates drew one-third the crowd at the following day’s Women’s March in Washington, D.C.—could only grumble on Twitter, “Seems to me that the professional left is doing some serious ‘gender appropriation’ with this #WomensMarch today. #noconservatives”

No matter. He probably did little to earn the respect of women the previous day, when he tweeted that he had to stand for four hours at one of the inaugural balls. “Home! Feet hurt. (Massive respect to the ladies.),” he wrote.

The only Republican politician in town to respond to inquiries about attending the march or its potential impact was county Supervisor Ron Roberts. “Ron was not at the march,” a spokesman said, “but he sure built a nice park to host its endpoint.”

Now, Roberts is termed out in 2018, so his political endpoint is in sight. But for his Republican brothers and sisters, turning a blind eye to the immensity of Saturday’s march could be a decision they’ll one day regret.