Prop. 6 keeps hitting potholes

His own party has abandoned him. His recent antics involving an official-looking mailer have drawn catcalls that he’s desperate. His intelligence was even placed below that of a dog last week.

But give credit to pension-hating former San Diego City Councilmember and current right-wing radio-talking head Carl DeMaio—the guy is relentless in his belief that what he says is the gospel and those who disagree are sycophantic, inferior-brained idiots.

It’s a shtick that CityBeat has chronicled near-religiously since he stepped onto the local political stage more than 15 years ago. Hell, he practically appeared out of thin air to bestow upon the City of San Diego an award lauding its government-efficiency prowess. He would later regard that moment as an embarrassment, bitterly chastising city officials for providing “false and misleading financial statements.”

That bitterness still rears its ugly head to this day, even for his current pet project, Proposition 6. The November ballot measure would repeal the state’s gas tax hike approved last year by the Democrat-controlled California Legislature.

In an interview with inewsource last month, DeMaio let his bitter flag fly when asked about the genesis of Prop. 6.

“Well, I think what really drove it for me was I don’t think we have two functioning parties in this state,” he explained. “I think we have a one-party system. The Republicans are worthless in Sacramento…They talk the talk, but they don’t actually act.”

Added DeMaio, “And a lot of times they’ll vote no without even offering an alternative. And so, how can you beat something with nothing? And so part of what I wanted to do is say, because the Republican Party of California isn’t doing their job, maybe we just need to get citizens engaged.”

And what better way for an anti-taxer to do that? Find a tax to attack—the fresher the better. Hold some rallies, gather some signatures and voila, a ballot measure is born.

Former San Diego Unified school board trustee Scott Barnett, now a political consultant, once credited DeMaio for “certainly shaking things up.” Barnett said he now pays little attention to the former councilmember, except when he steps into school matters. Like last week, when DeMaio held a news conference to denounce Measure YY, a school bond measure Barnett supports.

Barnett attended the presser, bringing along his dog, Milo.

“I wanted to point out that my dog has been on more school sites and knows more about public education than Carl DeMaio does, which is, in fact, the truth,” he said. “Carl has one priority: Carl DeMaio. It’s the Carl DeMaio Show. We all know that. It’s always been that.”

But on Prop. 6, Barnett says he agrees with DeMaio. Or rather, as Barnett put it, “He agrees with me.”

Barnett once headed up the San Diego Taxpayers Association and, along with the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, is taking a neutral position on Prop. 6. He did add that gas-tax funds have been historically diverted from their intended purpose to improve roads and highways “to underwrite the state’s general fund.”

State Assemblymember Todd Gloria, an outspoken opponent of Prop. 6, offered a more nuanced take to inewsource in September: “For about a generation, the Legislature and governors and other elected leaders really passed the buck on trying to do the things we need to do to fill potholes, address traffic congestion and try to expand public transit.”

He said the Legislature finally showed “some courage” last year in passing Senate Bill 1, which raised the state excise tax on gasoline by 12 cents per gallon and the diesel sales tax by 4 percent. The bill also created a “transportation improvement fee” ranging from $25 to $175 per year and a $100 annual fee for zero-emission vehicles.

The state’s legislative analyst estimated that within two years, those tax and fee hikes will generate $5.1 billion annually for much-needed road repairs and transportation funding.

In a statement, state Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins told Spin, “Californians need to know just how dangerous Proposition 6 will be—it is an attack on bridge and road safety. Prop. 6 would eliminate more than $5 billion per year in funds dedicated to transportation improvements statewide, including eliminating the source that has provided San Diego County more than $900 million since last year—funds that are desperately needed to fix our roads.”

Atkins repeated the measure’s opposition talking points that “thousands of projects already under way” would be shut down. She also estimated that the city of San Diego conservatively would lose out on “almost $400 million” for such projects over the next decade. The city has already received $34 million just to slurry seal roads, an Atkins spokesman noted.

Prop. 6 backers like DeMaio note the tax’s regressive nature, hitting the pocketbooks of those who can least afford it, and he’s also promised a 2020 initiative that would “lockbox” gas-tax funds for roads and highways.

The skunk in the garden for Republicans seems to be the notion that none of these funds should be dedicated to public transit, and that somehow improving roads and freeways will return California to its sun-shiny days of carefree travel.

Spin happens to enjoy local public transit, warts and all. Many people rely on it, in fact. Californians will always love their cars, but times are changing. Just ask scooter riders.

With campaign money in opposition of Prop. 6 far exceeding funds in support, many are ready to write the obituary for the proposition and, perhaps, DeMaio’s persistent cheese-grater existence among us. But this guy’s like an ant colony: Just when you think you’ve snuffed out their trail, those little buggers find another path under your window sill.

DeMaio recently mailed out a sneaky “election ballot **correction**” in response to the official ballot title for Prop. 6, which states, “eliminates certain road repair and transportation funding. Requires certain fuel taxes and vehicles fees be approved by the electorate.” The official-appearing mailer from DeMaio instead said it “should read: Proposition 6: Gas Tax Repeal Initiative.” Small print below noted that his suggestion was “unofficial.”

The dude never relents. Predict his political demise, and that of Prop. 6, at your own expense.