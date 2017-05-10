Replacement pick for DA Dumanis v. democracy

× Expand Photo illustration by John R. Lamb Will DA Bonnie Dumanis (left) leave with her hand-picked successor, Summer Stephan (center), crowned by supervisors? Campaign guru to both, Jason Roe (right), likely hopes so.

Loyalty is a fine quality, but in excess it fills political graveyards.

—Neil Kinnock

For a group of veteran elected leaders tapped to pick San Diego County’s next top prosecutor, the Board of Supervisors opted for defense mode.

“Is this a position we all want to be in?” board Chairwoman Dianne Jacob asked rhetorically last week. “You know, it would be a lot easier just to have the election. We don’t have that choice, according to the charter. We must make an appointment.”

When District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis announced the worst-kept secret last month that she would resign effective July 7, more than a year short of completing her fourth term, you could hear the wheels of back-room maneuvering groan into action.

Dumanis had officially anointed her heir apparent, Deputy District Attorney Summer Stephan, back in January. By that time, Stephan had already garnered the endorsement of the local prosecutors union, the influential San Diego Deputy District Attorneys Association, and its political action committee. Stephan immediately announced she would be running in 2018 to replace Dumanis.

But what to do in the interim? As Jacob noted, “We must make an appointment.”

So last week, the Board of Supervisors kicked off that process—but in that process they seemed tone deaf to concerns raised by several speakers who fear that next year’s election will be conducted on a tilted playing field.

The speakers urged the board to appoint a replacement who would serve only in the interim, thus avoiding the appearance that the deck of a coming election would be stacked in favor of a Dumanis loyalist.

“The voters alone should decide the next district attorney,” former Deputy District Attorney Adam Gordon, who wants the interim job, told the board. “The power of the incumbency is so strong that if this board decides to appoint an individual who is already declared for the district attorney’s race, the voters will be denied a fair and equal opportunity to vet all candidates in the 2018 election.”

Gordon, who left the DA’s office in 2014 to manage the unsuccessful campaign of Dumanis challenger Bob Brewer and now works at a powerful local law firm, said he would pledge not to run in 2018 “regardless of what happens” and urged supervisors to ask the same of other prospective interim candidates.

Andrea St. Julian, an appellate attorney and board member of the Earl B. Gilliam Bar Association, told the board that the community is watching. “If this board appointed an interim DA that was seeking the permanent position of DA,” she said, “it would give voters the impression that it was really this board, a governmental entity, that had appointed the permanent DA.”

St. Julian said such a move would create “rancor among the voters.”

Sean Elo, director of campaigns and policy for the Mid-City Community Advocacy Network based in City Heights, told supervisors that “at a time when our institutions are being called into question, particularly our justice system, it’s incredibly important that the Board of Supervisors do everything they can to involve the community and restore faith in our institutions and our systems.”

Elo’s organization was among 10 local advocacy groups that took out a full-page ad in the San Diego Union-Tribune two Sundays ago, encouraging county supervisors to choose an interim DA that would not run in 2018 in a “transparent, community-first process.”

“From determining when and what charges to file in individual cases, to making policy decisions that affect local communities as well as county and state budgets, to holding law enforcement accountable for illegal practices, the San Diego County District Attorney holds significant power and responsibility for the protection of our civil rights and freedoms,” the ad proclaimed. “No one candidate for this office should have the advantage of incumbency by coronation.”

But rather than admitting a problem real or perceived, some supervisors instead seemed astonished that their wisdom would be impugned. Jacobs noted that the board might have two public hearings on prospective applicants in June, but certainly one on June 20. She called the process “very open and very transparent” and urged “all qualified applicants” to seek the position.

“The more the better for us,” she said, “and in the end what I think our constituents expect of us is to appoint the best qualified individual for the position.”

Supervisor Ron Roberts suggested that applicants, like Gordon, could pledge not to run in 2018, but there would be “nothing illegal” for them to renege. “They could say they’re not running, but as we know from past performance, people sometimes do that and then decide, ‘You know what? I think I really will run,’” he said. “We’ve had examples of that.”

A Roberts spokesperson later declined to specify those examples, saying the supervisor didn’t want to embarrass anyone.

In an interview with Voice of San Diego, Stephan pushed back hard against detractors, saying incumbents have lost in the past, but sounded ambivalent about seeking the interim appointment. But by Monday, the county clerk said she was among three people who had picked up application packets. Gordon and retired long-time prosecutor Greg Walden were the others , but Walden told Spin that he had not yet decided if he wanted the temporary job.

Gordon said the concern expressed by Supervisor Roberts about pledges is “a fair question to ask,” but he added, “I can’t imagine how you’d be a potentially viable candidate after you take this moral stand.”

Meanwhile, Stephan’s campaign guru, Jason Roe, who also lists Dumanis as a client, was unresponsive to a request for comment on Stephan’s next move. Dumanis has hinted she might run to replace Roberts in 2018, spurring speculation that Roberts may resign early to take a post with the Metropolitan Transit System. “He is not going to step down,” a Roberts aide said emphatically.

It’s been nearly five decades since the DA’s post was an open seat. As St. Julian told Spin, the goal should be “to have a free and open election that isn’t influenced by the action of the government. The Board of Supervisors wholly failed to acknowledge the concerns of the voters.”

There’s still time.