Requiem for a walkout DA

I come to bury Caesar, not to praise him.

—William Shakespeare

"I’m a hugger.”

Of all that gushed forth last week as local media cooed over the early departure of District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis into almost-certain new political waters, who knew that under her tough-on-crime persona there lurked a touch-feely marshmallow filling?

Medical-marijuana activists, a thorn in the DA’s side for years, would argue otherwise. And last Friday, they were intent on souring the saccharine send-off afforded Dumanis.

If readers caught some of the TV coverage that day of Dumanis—framed by a phalanx of square-jawed, saluting law-enforcement types—being escorted out of the downtown Hall of Justice for the last time to hoots and hollers, it’s likely those same readers heard some awesome New Orleans jazz in the background.

The music, however, was offered not to praise the DA, but to bury her 14-plus-year tenure for good.

“We had a coffin on order,” said protest leader Marcus Boyd of Imperial Beach. “It just didn’t arrive.”

Dressed to the nines for a good-ol’-fashioned New Orleans jazz funeral procession that drew several dozen sign-toting participants, Boyd twirled an Ethiopian-themed parasol. He handed out metallic-green bead strands to sometimes puzzled but nonetheless appreciative passersby as the second line paraded in front of the Hall of Justice and then west to the waterfront County Administration Center.

It is there that political speculation about Dumanis’ future gurgles forth like the spouting water fountains that now adorn it, and Boyd—who for years has gone to battle over the County’s reluctance to follow state law on the matter of medical cannabis—cringes at the thought of Dumanis on the Board of Supervisors.

“I think she would be the same in that she doesn’t follow law, she tries to carve it,” said Boyd, vice chairman of the local chapter of Americans for Safe Access, a medical marijuana nonprofit. “Regarding medical marijuana, it was on the patients’ backs. If she becomes a county supervisor, it’ll be on homeowners’ backs. With her habits, I mean eminent domain is probably on the table.”

Dumanis has not officially announced her plans beyond recovering from recent double-knee replacement surgery, which seems to be on schedule. On Friday, she walked gingerly down the Hall of Justice steps to an awaiting antique police car that whisked her, her mother and her wife to who knows where. A nice lunch, perhaps?

Spin Cycle reached out unsuccessfully to Dumanis to get her reaction to the funeral march that ASA organized, dubbed the Bonnie Bash. Boyd said she “tried to ignore us, but I think we made it obvious.”

This is disappointing, given that in a softball-strewn bon-voyage interview on KUSI Thursday, Dumanis said, “I’d like to be Bonnie unplugged.”

This would suggest that Dumanis, now unleashed from the legal confines as the county’s top law enforcer, will soon share her solutions for a host of regional woes. Even though she’s been coy so far on a 2018 supervisorial run to replace the termed-out Ron Roberts, local political oddsmakers think her hat will wind up in the ring.

Dumanis better not wait too long, though. As we head to the presses, the second-worst-kept secret has officially burst to the surface: Nathan Fletcher, ladies and gentlemen, has entered the race.

Fletcher—the former Republican State Assemblyman who dabbled in independence before becoming a Democrat—sent out an email Tuesday morning announcing his intentions.

“I’m running to take on the status quo and put County Government to work for all of us,” he proclaimed.

“I’ve devoted decades to public service—as a Marine, an Assemblymember, and an advocate for veterans,” Fletcher continued. “I’ve listened, learned and grown. As your County Supervisor, I’ll put that experience to work and get things done to build a brighter future for all of San Diego. Because leadership isn’t just talk. It’s delivering real results for working people.”

Fletcher becomes the second official candidate for the coveted supervisorial seat, joining attorney/community activist Omar Passons, who announced his intentions in April.

Fletcher and Dumanis, of course, competed before on a ballot—back in the 2012 San Diego mayor’s race—and both fizzled miserably, Dumanis especially. Dumanis wound up endorsing fellow Republican Carl DeMaio against eventual winner Bob Filner. And we all remember how that all turned out.

The flamethrowers flew during that war, and there’s no reason to think they won’t be lighting up the political skies this time around either. There’s enough baggage for these two for a round-trip excursion to Mars.

And the medical-marijuana folks plan to be right in the thick of it. Participants in Friday’s funeral march all mentioned hopes of scuttling the outgoing DA’s future plans if they involve anything other than retirement.

As one told Spin after the rally, “We will have a lot of negative things for her if she campaigns for anything. It’s not just medical-marijuana patients, where she’s been heinous the whole time. There are other big cases, like Stephanie Crowe, she just plain botched. All that stuff is going to come out.”

In the KUSI interview, Dumanis vowed about her post-DA life.

“I’m not going to do nothing.” She also said she was quitting early because she didn’t want speculation about a potential run for supervisor to “impact our office.”

The contortionist moves that recently resulted in her heir apparent, Summer Stephan, taking over the final year and a half of her term while also campaigning for the 2018 election, will allow voters to see Stephan in action. Stephan’s first day on Monday found her in Sacramento bending the ear of Gov. Jerry Brown and other state officials.

But a supervisorial run will also open up Dumanis to questions about that transition.

Passons, meanwhile, seems ready to take on all comers.

“I’m running to fight for our region’s children because our region needs new leadership with diverse experiences and a professional background,” he wrote Spin Tuesday. “I’m not a career politician, and I think the authenticity of my message will resonate with people.”

Let the band play!