Reviver in chief

× Expand Photo illustration by John R. Lamb As Chief of Staff Stephen Puetz departs, Jerry Sanders disciple Aimee Faucett hopes to provide a jolt to Mayor Faulconer’s political fortunes.

There are basically two types of people. People who accomplish things, and people who claim to have accomplished things. Thefirst group is less crowded.

—Mark Twain

His dream of a special election this year on life support, Mayor Kevin Faulconer probably didn’t need to hear what someone shouted during last week’s commencement ceremony from the Dalai Lama at UC San Diego.

No, the phrase “Dalai Lama for mayor!” likely didn’t sit well with a city leader down in the policy dumps these days. The day before Faulconer greeted the Tibetan spiritual leader on his arrival to town, the mayor’s chief of staff, the ever-loyal Stephen Puetz, had announced that he would be leaving his post in July to return to where some believe he is best suited—the campaign trail.

But fear not, for in traditional San Diego political fashion the revolving door has been activated, and in his place will return Aimee Faucett to a position she held during Faulconer’s City Council days, which now seem like eons ago.

It is unknown if the mayor asked His Holiness for any professional advice, since no details of the Lindbergh Field photo-op emerged other than the requisite self-inflated niceties. “As a City that celebrates its diversity, spirit of collaboration and environmental leadership, we are proud to welcome one of the world’s great champions for peace and understanding to San Diego,” the mayor said in a prepared statement.

Perhaps behind closed doors, the Dalai Lama pulled out this old chestnut: “Remember that not getting what you want is sometimes a wonderful stroke of luck.” Spin hopes he also hit the mayor with this wisdom: “Our prime purpose in this life is to help others. And if you can’t help them, at least don’t hurt them.”

One could speculate for millennia whether Puetz’s recent media attention over a seemingly sweetheart wedding-venue deal with a prime mayoral benefactor greased the skids for a chief-of-staff shuffle. Let’s just say within the political class, it is never ideal when a staffer is grabbing headlines rather than his or her boss. Reince Priebus anyone?

But in chatting with a few former chiefs of staff, they will tell you privately that second-term switch-outs are not uncommon. As one put it, “high-level people” often transition out midway through a second term “because if they are going to a lobbying role they still have ‘juice’ with the sitting executive.”

What it could also signal, others suggested, is the mayor’s intent to seek higher office. After all, the last time Puetz departed City Hall in 2013, he popped up as then-Councilmember Faulconer’s mayoral campaign manager, a role for which he won top honors from the American Association of Political Consultants. (Yes, there’s such a thing.)

Sure, readers might be quick to point out that Faulconer has flat-out denied any aspirations beyond his current job that doesn’t run out until 2020. Indeed, that has been the go-to sentiment when pressed by the media on his future plans.

Is it a coincidence that the domain names faulconerforgovernor.com and faulconer4governor.com have been privately registered? Sure, some web entrepreneur may have cleverly claimed those addresses in hopes of a coming payday, but that seems like a lot of trouble to go to for such a low-return gamble.

The political lords know that Faulconer’s recent setbacks on the special-election front may weigh heavily on plans for 2018. Some may even have noticed a Trumpian tenacity emanating from the usually even-keeled Republican mayor in recent weeks as the City Council Democratic majority find their footing to push back on Faulconer’s big-projects-focused agenda.

But Team Kevin alluded to none of that in announcing the mid-July transition.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the residents of San Diego and help implement Mayor Faulconer’s vision of an inclusive city government that creates opportunities for San Diegans and delivers results for every neighborhood,” Puetz said in the official mayoral press release.

In a Facebook post, Puetz, who will be rejoining the Missouri-based right-wing political consulting firm Axiom Strategies, wrote that “I’m excited to return to one of my passions—running high profile campaigns. I’ll also help the firm expand their growing corporate affairs division.” While Axiom has no local office, Puetz emphasized, “To be clear, I will be staying in San Diego.”

“Stephen has been my trusted advisor for many years,” Faulconer said in the mayoral statement. “He will be deeply missed, and I thank him for his leadership.”

But the mayor practically beamed through the page in describing the return of Faucett to City Hall. The chief operating officer for the politically influential San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce since 2013, Faucett previously served as Faulconer’s chief of staff from 2009 to 2011 while on the City Council. Following that stint, Faucett moved up to deputy chief of staff for then-Mayor Jerry Sanders, who now heads the local chamber.

“Aimee is one of the most respected civic leaders in San Diego,” Faulconer gushed, “and her love for public service shines through everything she does. We have a lot of things to get done for our city, and I know Aimee is ready to get started.”

For her part, Faucett—at least in the prepared statement—seemed eager to reinvigorate Faulconer’s slumping fortunes.

“I look forward,” she said, “to helping Mayor Faulconer get the expansion of the Convention Center across the finish line, tackle the homeless crisis, make housing more affordable, grow our economy and deliver excellent city services to every community.”

That is indeed a heavy, heavy plate for a To-Do List on a short timetable, but the optimists of the world will suggest that Faucett is a policy wonk at heart, rather than the political strategist that Puetz embodied. The skeptics, however, will continue to wonder how a supposedly ambitious mayor will win the hearts of council Democrats still stinging from a budget fight over Faulconer’s special-election wishes.

But as the Dalai Lama once said, “Happiness is not something ready made. It comes from your own actions.”