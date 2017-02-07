Ring of upheaval

× Expand Photo by John R. Lamb East Village Association efforts to hire Bahija Hamraz have created a different kind of demolition derby.

Secrecy, once accepted, becomes an addiction.

—Edward Teller

Last Saturday, the nonprofit East Village Association was scheduled to hold a half-day “strategic planning” session at the newly expanded J Street headquarters of Underground Elephant, a digital marketing company.

But when Spin paid a visit that morning, the doors were locked tight, and the park-like interior within the old Wellman-Peck warehouse resembled a ghost town.

Welcome to the holy mess that has downtown civic leaders scrambling for the shadows as activist attorney Cory Briggs takes aim at the hazy world of so-called business improvement districts.

Perhaps the scene across the street at Petco Park illustrated the current chaos enveloping the EVA, a two-employee organization run by a board of downtown influence peddlers. What’s more, these peddlers control a sizable amount of cash paid by local businesses to “support and promote East Village businesses by establishing our community as San Diego’s livable urban village,” according to its mission statement.

Giant mounds of dirt, in preparation for an upcoming monster truck event, shared the field with several orange-spray-painted jalopies, appearing like the aftermath of a heated demolition derby. The symbolism was stark.

In the past couple weeks, according to sources, disarray has ruled supreme at the East Village Association, which has experienced the resignation of its long-time executive director and several board members over concerns that the neighboring Downtown San Diego Partnership is attempting to wrest control of the organization for its own agenda.

The EVA’s executive committee, according to one source who requested anonymity due to ongoing litigation, has been “cancelling meetings left and right. They’re up to their own agenda. It’s nasty.”

Briggs, on behalf of San Diegans for Open Government, has filed suit seeking communications between board members. However, the organization’s president, Hillcrest-based realtor David Hazan, claims those communications don’t exist.

“The moral of this story is that the cover-up is always worse than the crime,” Briggs told Spin.

In fact, “hundreds” of emails exist, according to one source, who provided a sampling of them to CityBeat. They provide a glimpse into the back-room dealings to get the former head of the partnership’s Clean & Safe program, Bahija Hamraz, into the EVA’s executive-director position.

Perhaps the most damning is from Hamraz herself after she was allegedly hired during a Jan. 20 closed-session meeting. “Thank you for the opportunity to serve as Interim Board Liaison for the East Village Association,” she wrote on Jan. 24. “I’m excited to begin working to ensure continuity in the services we provide to our valued members... I appreciate you giving me a chance.”

Briggs said he sent a public-records request that same day requesting copies of communications between board members and Hamraz. The EVA’s “agreement with the city requires them to publicly advertise openings and do an RFQ [Request for Qualifications],” he explained. “They can’t just go hire whoever the hell they want.”

The alleged hiring was prompted after Lisa Lem, the previous executive director, resigned when some board members, according to sources, wanted to hire Marco LiMandri—credited with reviving Little Italy—as a “placemaking consultant,” a fancy term for a planner of public spaces.

Some board members balked at the hiring because of litigation LiMandri is embroiled in, as pointed out by Lem. “Most of the board members loved Lisa because she was stickler for the rules,” one source close to the discussions told Spin. “She didn’t put up with bullshit.”

LiMandri is closely aligned with Kris Michell, a former aide to ex-mayor Jerry Sanders who now serves as CEO of the Downtown San Diego Partnership, who said through a spokeswoman that the association “would benefit from [Hamraz’s] extensive experience in the downtown community,” but added that “we are not involved in the management of the organization.”

Briggs claims that once he made his records request, the association quickly moved to clean up the legal morass, posting a job listing on Craigslist on Jan. 25 and a truncated message on Twitter the next day that read, “The EVA is seeking an Interim Board Liaison who, under the leadership of the Board of Directors, will be respons…” with no link to the full RFQ, which only gave prospective applicants until Feb. 2 to respond.

The postings drew four applications, including Hamraz’s, which were reviewed last Friday and, according to sources, narrowed to Hamraz on Monday. The association’s website calendar as of Tuesday makes no reference to any of those meetings, which Briggs said skirts the Ralph M. Brown Act open-meeting law.

“The board never voted to approve the RFQ or the ad that was placed,” Briggs said. “So somebody just decided to do this because they were going to do whatever it takes to get Briggs off their back instead of just doing the right shit.”

The association, citing the lawsuit, has decided to stay silent. “I ordinarily would be happy to discuss this matter with you,” Hazan wrote in an email Monday, “but on advise [sic] of council [sic] I have no comment at this time.”

The repercussions from this episode could be devastating for the association, as noted in one email from an EVA employee seeking clarification of Hamraz’s status. “I have not been updated on the status of your role and I have been instructed to notify the board that your status may jeopardize the BID contract with the city,” association Program Manager Sunny Lee wrote on Jan. 25. “I would appreciate clarification from the board on how we are to proceed keeping full transparency of the decision.”

The East Village Association has been in the news of late for its plan to erect a large landmark community sign shaped like a giant circle over 10th Avenue, a symbol of the neighborhood’s unity. The association has banked more than $400,000 for the project that by some estimates may cost upwards of $800,000.

The fear, as one source described it, is that the Downtown San Diego Partnership is gunning for that money—should the sign project falter due to the expense—in order to prop up its Clean & Safe program, which is in constant search of additional funds to attack East Village’s exploding homeless problem that is stymieing some developers.

“BIDs are essentially mini shadow governments,” Briggs said. “The reality is, with a few exceptions, they’re run by the politically connected business elites to feather their own nests.”