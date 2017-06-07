Running with the bull

× Expand Photo illustration by John R. Lamb Mayor Kevin Faulconer will need his best wrangling abilities to rope the November special election he covets.

Men are so simple and so much inclined to obey immediate needs that a deceiver will never lack victims for his deceptions.

—Niccolo Machiavelli

Days after downtown was besieged with a literal cattle drive to promote the San Diego County Fair, Mayor Kevin Faulconer was doing some wrangling of his own. He opened Monday’s San Diego City Council meeting with characteristic smiles and visions of camaraderie.

“Over the past few years,” he read from a statement, “I’ve worked collaboratively with past and present city councilmembers to move forward and in fact unanimously approve our past budgets. We don’t always agree on every detail of the decision, but we’re almost always able to find common ground and work together.”

More than five hours of emotional testimony and budget horse-trading later, the mayor was declaring budgetary war. With a veto vow, Faulconer’s cattle drive toward green legacy pastures had saddled up.

What happened during those hours was best summed up in a tweet from newbie Councilmember Georgette Gomez: “This is what Shaking Up City Hall looks like, budget time shake up it is!”

In a resounding 8-1 council vote, out was Faulconer’s $5 million for a special November election to determine the fate of a soccer-pitched redevelopment plan for the Qualcomm Stadium site in Mission Valley and a hotel-tax hike of up to 3 percent to pay for an expanded downtown convention center, road repairs and unspecified homeless assistance.

Instead, councilmembers—save for an irritated Scott Sherman, whose hint of resigning was later deemed a joke by a spokesperson—voted to spend that money on what they deemed were more pressing needs, including police retention, arts funding, climate goals, Qualcomm stadium debt reduction, various council pet projects and a promising homeless-diversion program.

Immediately after the meeting, Mayor Faulconer dropped the pleasantries and unsheathed his veto sword.

“A City Council majority is supporting the unprecedented step of blocking a public election by stripping funding from the budget,” his statement said. “This short-sighted move results in denying the public a vote and getting nothing accomplished for our city. The City Council majority wants to make San Diegans wait for more road repairs, wait to address the homeless crisis, wait to bring back tourism jobs, and jeopardize a chance to get a major league sports franchise.

“I intend to use my veto authority to restore the special election funding, while still retaining the added funding for our police, so the City Council can take an up-or-down vote on these urgent ballot measures.”

Faulconer could well get what he and his political benefactors in the development and tourism fields wish for, since it will take six council votes to override the mayor’s veto. Only the five Democrats on the council appeared united, while the three other council Republicans who approved the fiscal 2018 budget seemed prepared to flip.

Perhaps it will all come down to a summertime fly problem in Mission Beach.

In a shrewd display of public bartering, Councilmember Barbara Bry agreed to a request from Councilmember Lorie Zapf to set aside funds for additional trash pickup in an area of Zapf’s district besieged by the buzzing pests.

An additional $3 million to help retain police officers put Republicans in an awkward position of choosing between the mayor’s alleged “urgent” needs and those of their district constituencies. With the mayor vowing to keep that funding, the decision becomes less thorny. Voting against law enforcement is the third rail of politics.

Reached Tuesday, Councilmember Chris Ward was reluctant to read the political tealeaves.

“I can’t predict what a majority of my colleagues may or may not do on upcoming votes,” he wrote Spin. “However, I’m reading between the lines of their comments yesterday just like anyone else.”

Extensive testimony Monday—more than 200 people signed up to speak—ranged from hopeful to accusatory. Enthusiasts for the so-called SoccerCity proposal for the Qualcomm site mixed redemptive tales of civic pride with threats of repercussions for denying them the right to vote this November. Convention-center expansionists warned of doom and gloom in the tourist sector without a contiguous third phase, sidestepping the inconvenient question of bayside land control. Special-election opponents, meanwhile, reminded councilmembers that voters had overwhelmingly passed Measure L last year, which established that ballot initiatives should be voted on during November general elections unless the council determined the need urgent.

In essence, the debate centered on political priorities and moral imperatives. Do the often-unfulfilled promises of municipal riches endemic in megaproject ballot-box-planning initiatives outweigh the more immediate needs and wishes of the masses?

“I heard you say keep us safe and keep the arts. I heard you ask for more than what you got,” Bry told the packed chamber audience. “I adhere to the law and the will of the voters, and I endeavor to save the city $5 million.”

Council President Myrtle Cole, walking a fine tightrope not to enrage a mayor who helped her ascend to her position with a Republican boost, insisted from the outset that the day was simply about passing a budget, not Measure L or a soccer stadium super project or expanding the convention center. Those decisions, she said, would come in the weeks ahead.

By the end of the evening, however, Cole shifted to a more assertive tone. “It’s simple,” she tweeted along with a photo of the lengthy budget motion. “The Council was asked to fund a Special Election in the budget. I voted no to funding it. I will not change my vote.”

Sherman, the lone no vote, seemed the most angered by events, asking at one point what the process would be for resigning, ostensibly to force a special election. But he also inquired whether an outside entity could pay for the election, which added fuel to earlier speculation that the hedge-fund backers of SoccerCity would be willing to pick up the $5 million tab.

Ward framed the coming episodes of this drama best, suggesting that budgeting for needs the mayor himself professes to care about—like solving homelessness, boosting police morale and climate change—was much more certain than betting $5 million that two-thirds of local voters will agree on anything.

Saddle up indeed, Mr. Mayor. Your legacy may depend on it.