San Diego loses out to… Murrieta???

Town planning is not mere place planning, nor even work planning. If it is to be successful, it must be folk planning.

—Sir Patrick Geddes

Since Mayor Kevin Faulconer took office in 2014, the city of San Diego has chewed through three planning directors. The search now begins for number four.

Last week, Jeff Murphy was introduced as the new development-services director for the city of Murrieta, a commuter town up the freeway that boasts a tenth of San Diego’s population and an operating budget of roughly $85 million, a speck in the eye of San Diego’s $3.5 billion.

Little public hubbub resulted from Murphy’s departure as San Diego’s planning director, a position he had held for slightly more than two years. A recent picture on Twitter showed a smiling Murphy in a downtown bar as Elyse Lowe, the mayor’s director of land use and economic development policy, read from what appeared to be some kind of proclamation.

Spin Cycle requested a copy of the proclamation, but so far no one from the mayor’s office has responded to the request. One City Hall observer suggested the silence could suggest the remote possibility it was a “joke” proclamation not intended for public consumption.

Nonetheless, it was a far cry from the official gush-fest that followed the near-simultaneous news that Faulconer’s top manager, Chief Operating Officer Scott Chadwick, was jumping ship to take a similar post in the city of Carlsbad and that veteran downtown insider Kris Michell would be replacing him. In addition, Murphy’s departure was also overshadowed by the hoopla surrounding the mayor’s pick of Dave Nisleit to succeed retiring Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman.

Spin reached out to Murphy to talk about his decision to leave for a much-smaller city whose motto has evolved from “Gem of the Valley” to the much cockier “The Future of Southern California.” A cheerful woman who picked up the phone at Murrieta City Hall could not track him down but noted he was now in charge of four departments. Of the move north, she laughed when saying, “I don’t know what he was thinking.”

Rumblings behind the scene suggest the thinking for both Chadwick and Murphy is a mutual desire to serve as city managers one day, and that wasn’t going to happen in a strong-mayor city like San Diego, where the city manager position has gone the way of the dodo bird and saber-toothed tiger.

But the planning-director position lives on, and the Faulconer administration was more than assuring that the post is an important one, equally deserving of attention.

David Graham, deputy chief operating officer of Neighborhood Services, was on paternity leave when Murphy scooted north, but he said the department is set up to weather shakeups at the top. Graham said he has begun the recruitment process for Murphy’s replacement and hopes to have the position filled sometime this summer.

In the meantime, Alyssa Muto, a deputy planning director specializing in environmental matters, will serve as interim planning director, Graham said. “She has a great background,” he added.

However, the choice of an environmental specialist over, say, a long-range planner for the interim post shouldn’t be read as any indication of the mayor’s priorities, Graham said. “No, it’s kind of the right person, right position, good to have somebody willing to move quickly to fill the position,” he explained.

He did note that implementation of the city’s Climate Action Plan “continues to be extremely important,” as is completing a rash of community plan updates and kicking off development of a citywide park master plan, which recently received funding. “So this department has not lacked for support and resources under this administration,” Graham insisted.

The question is whether that support will translate into innovative solutions on the ground that address San Diego’s continuing woes over housing affordability, safe streets and underserved communities.

Howard Blackson, a local urban planner frequently disappointed by City Hall’s lack of vision, said it’s been this way since San Diego got rid of its city architect position in the Great Planning Department Bloodletting of 1992, when the department was slashed by a third of its employees. “Since we lost the city architect, we’ve lost the ability to do these innovative projects to move the needle forward from a city perspective,” Blackson told Spin.

“It’s simply poor governance,” he said. “The status quo is highly subsidized, and it’s easier and has inertia. Like they say, when times are bad, planning gets in the way. And when times are good, we try to get planning out of the way. So planning is always kind of in the way.”

The growth spurts of San Diego during the ‘50s and ‘60s, contrary to today, also created significant local wealth, Blackson explained. Now, he said, “we have a housing crisis, but we don’t have that same ‘60s explosion of San Diego’s wealth. I just see minor crises that we have to keep putting out, putting out, putting out, and housing has always been one here historically.”

Mike Stepner, who served as San Diego’s last city architect, lamented that this city “always takes the short-term approach where we’ll approve [building] permits real fast and everybody will react and then we don’t do anything.”

Blackson gave Murphy credit for updating the city’s Land Development Code, calling it “probably the most radical for parking and density that I’ve seen in my lifetime.” When asked if this is unique to San Diego, Blackson laughed, “No, everyone is doing it. We’re just catching up. Let’s not jump up and down and think we invented soup.”

Stepner said there was a time when public safety and city planning stood on equal footing, and that it can be equal again if the mayor so chooses.

“The planning director can really talk about what should be, what could be, and how to do it,” he said. “I’m biased, but I think planning is a way of knitting this all together.”