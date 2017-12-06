Sheriff Snowflake

× Expand Photo illustration by John R. Lamb CityBeat hater Jan Caldwell has returned to assist Sheriff Bill Gore while he battles challenger and stifled underling Dave Myers in a heated re-election bid.

Courage is doing what you’re afraid to do.

—Edward Rickenbacker

He possesses all the advantages of incumbency: a slew of high-powered establishment endorsements, piles of campaign dough and all the media-spotlight time he desires.

And yet, San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore, rather than projecting confidence about his 2018 reelection chances, seems steeped in an unflattering brew of queasiness and paranoia.

Granted, it’s not every day that an underling faces off with one’s boss. But his opponent in the race, Sheriff’s Commander Dave Myers, a 32-year veteran of the department, has one word for it: “childish.”

Now a commander with no one under his command, Myers has been moved to an office he has described as a former “broom closet,” although it most recently served as the headquarters for the lieutenant in charge of the department’s cyber unit. Myers said the office measures roughly 7-feet by 8-feet and can be found down a second-floor hallway that passes through an evidence room. He said last week his old office remains vacant.

In August, Myers was reassigned from overseeing the department’s Court Services Bureau to simply being told he would be working on “various special projects.” Those projects include, most recently, determining office space and furniture requirements for a new crime lab that is expected to be up and running by next summer.

In a written order from Gore, Myers must arrive for work by 8 a.m. and receive his daily assignment from an assistant sheriff. He is allowed a lunch break from noon to 12:30 p.m. but is precluded from attending any department meetings unless given prior approval.

Among the 11 orders listed in an August 18 letter, Myers is also banned from “making statements on behalf of the Sheriff’s Department or releasing any Department information to anyone regarding any Sheriff’s Department matters without prior review and approval...”

Although it sure seems otherwise, the letter concludes by noting, “You are NOT being terminated or disciplined at this time, nor will your pay be affected… The reassignment is not intended to be a punitive action, and it is based on the Department’s interests.”

Myers said he has an attorney reviewing the order, considering he hasn’t been formally reprimanded to justify the reassignment.

“I just want to go back to work,” Myers told the San Diego Union-Tribune recently. “And he’s got to stop interfering with my right to run for public office.”

And yet, Myers can’t help but feel that Gore is sweating the re-election challenge, something the current sheriff has little experience with since he was appointed to the position in 2009.

Gore has even brought back his trusted media advisor, Jan Caldwell, who retired last year but is now serving part-time as a “community liaison,” according to department Media Relations Director Ryan Keim. Keim, who took over the role from Caldwell, confirmed to Spin that he is leaving the post after this week to address some health issues, but denied a rumor that Caldwell would be filling his position.

CityBeat readers might recall that Caldwell is no fan of the publication, having described it in 2013 during a “Grade the Media” panel as left of Lenin, presumably for the stellar coverage of county jail deaths by former CityBeat stars Kelly Davis and Dave Maass.

During the 2013 panel, Caldwell questioned whether bloggers should receive credentials to cover law enforcement and proceeded to lump CityBeat into the conversation. “If you are rude, if you are demanding, if you call me a liar, I will probably not talk to you anymore,” she told the audience in explaining why it was important to treat her nicely.

“You can sit with your Apple laptop and your fuzzy slippers, you can be an 800-pound disabled man that can’t get out of bed and be a journalist, because you can blog something,” she added at the time. “But if you’re just sitting at home with your laptop blogging and you just want to get under my skin or you’re CityBeat—left to Lenin, oh my God—then, yeah.”

So why dust Caldwell off and bring her back? Well, when she retired a year ago after 23 years with the FBI and Sheriff’s Department, Gore told the Union-Tribune just how much he was going to miss her: “She’s been telling me when to speak up and when to shut up for almost 20 years.”

Spin asked Keim what her specific role with the department and salary is now as part-time “community liaison,” but he did not respond to several emails on the subject. He said last week he would be issuing a statement about his replacement, but as of press time he had not forwarded any additional information.

Myers believes re-election pressures led Gore to bring back his loyal, long-time media muse. In a statement, Myers said Gore “is using the power of his office for political purposes, to stifle an opponent who has spoken out against him. This is absolutely corrupt and downright un-American.”

Added Myers: “Sheriff Gore has literally forced the highest ranking openly gay officer on the department into an actual closet.”

Gore has also suggested that it would be “problematic” for him to agree to debate his challenger, citing unspecified legal issues. “It’s like [fighting] with one arm tied behind my back of all the laws…[limiting expression of] my opinion of why he shouldn’t be sheriff,” the Times of San Diego quoted Gore as last month.

Myers has asked what those laws are, but he said he’s heard nothing as of yet. “I think that’s an excuse,” he told the Times, “and he knows it’s not in his best interest to debate.”

Maybe Gore believes he can keep his head down and run the table next June, swaddled in the comfort of old friends and the incumbency tag. The question is, why not use that advantage and convince county voters that he’s not hiding from anything? Why not confidently take on all challengers?

Myers can only think of one reason: “He’s feeling the pressure.”