Sherri Lightner successor Barbara Bry stuns in council president pick

× Expand Photo illustration by John R. Lamb Ghosts of Christmas Past, with the help of newbie Councilmember Barbara Bry, boosts colleague Myrtle Cole into the council presidency over David Alvarez.

There is but an inch of difference between a cushioned chamber and a padded cell.

—G.K. Chesterton

The sun-dappled day began with such promise of rambunctious civic action in the coming year. But by day's end, it felt like just another day in Kabuki West.

Monday was Inauguration Day in the city of San Diego, when all the new kids join with the old kids to pledge mostly unattainable goals in the most upbeat tones available on the human spectrum.

There was freshly re-elected Mayor Kevin Faulconer, giving his best gee-golly-isn't-San-Diego-lucky-to-have-me speech since the last one, with a pinch of 2018 gubernatorial fodder just for kicks apparently.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I think our nation needs a little San Diego-style bipartisanship now more than ever," Faulconer said to significant applause at the historic Balboa Theatre downtown. "So to our new city councilmembers and new city attorney as well as the councilmembers who will continue to serve, I say let's continue to put neighborhoods first."

Well, la-dee-duh. Who on the council doesn't put neighborhoods first, particularly the neighborhoods in their council districts? Name this person, I dare thee!

Readers might be asking, C'mon, the mayor must've said something bold? Well yes, Spin's ears did perk up when Faulconer uttered the following: "Games and gimmicks have never worked to move this city forward. That approach has been tried, and it has failed."

On many fronts, San Diego is doing anything but moving forward. From housing affordability to its inevitable link to growing homelessness, to the sidewalks we trip on in our crumbling, dimly lit hamlets, to civic leaders obsessing over municipal baubles while families go to sleep worrying about their next meal.

To be sure, there were excellent speeches Monday morning about the hope and promise of San Diego's future. But the mayor—not unaware of a coming spike in pension costs that will force budget cuts in the next fiscal year—did his best to spray some bummer juice on any dreams of boisterous spending.

"Together in the face of rising pension costs that are affecting cities across California, we must be fiscally prudent, save for our future and be responsible stewards of the public's money," the mayor said.

Spin has made no secret of its suspicions that Faulconer, who cut his teeth in the business world as a public-relations executive, is a connoisseur of games and gimmicks that make the shiny ball appear to be advancing, while in reality it's pretty much spinning in place if not actually backsliding.

He is, to his credit, a master of the practice, but it has not gone unnoticed. Later in the day when the new city council convened for its first duty—picking a leader—Councilmember David Alvarez, the man from Barrio Logan who had hoped to be chosen council president, alluded to San Diego's penchant for mostly talk, little action.

"Put simply, I've seen many missed opportunities for the council to lead and actually solve the problems that face the people of our city," Alvarez said. "In watching those missed opportunities pass us by, I've also witnessed, far too often, groupthink or PR stunts to pretend things are actually happening in the city."

Granted, the councilmember made these comments after newbie Councilmember Barbara Bry sucked the air out of council chambers by announcing that she would be backing colleague Myrtle Cole for the leadership position Alvarez—an early supporter of Bry—had made clear for months that he coveted.

This immediately had the audience flashing back to two years ago, when Bry's predecessor, Sherri Lightner, sent shockwaves through the political landscape by ousting Todd Gloria as council president with the help of the council's four Republican members. Lightner, a Democrat like Bry, a Democrat, rankled the noses of local progressives with the move.

"This is my first vote, and it's a very difficult vote as you can imagine," Bry told the packed chambers. "I believe that with Councilmember Cole as our president, she will work together with all of us effectively."

From the 10th floor of City Hall, there were reports of whooping and stomping emanating from the 11th floor—where the mayor's staff hunkers down—following Bry's pronouncement. When the four Republicans this time joined Bry and Cole to thwart Alvarez's aspirations and elevate Cole to the council presidency, it didn't take long for mayoral Chief of Staff Stephen Puetz to sweep into chambers beaming to shake Cole's hand during a break.

Asked about the celebrating, Puetz shot back, "Oh, of course not," but the smile said otherwise.

So should we file this under "games and gimmicks"? For the time being, let's see how Cole handles the job. One thing is clear—she will be given no honeymoon. Statements abounded from Democratic colleagues afterward in part congratulating her but also noting that they will be watching closely, ready to force action if necessary.

"We'll have some fun," an upbeat Alvarez promised later Monday while attending a party for new District 3 Councilmember Chris Ward.

And what will Bry get for her acquiescence to the mayor's apparent wishes? Some armchair pundits think she might be in line to chair the council's powerful Budget and Government Efficiency Committee. Maybe she'll nab the council president pro tem tag, a largely useless and ceremonial label that looks good in a biography.

Meanwhile, Cole told KPBS in a brief interview that she is ready to push back against the mayor if need be. This, of course, is easier said than done. And Cole still has some healing to do in her own district from comments she made—and later apologized for—affirming the need for police racial profiling due to black-on-black crime.

Bry, perhaps the big winner here, brimmed with hope: "When I closed my remarks this morning, I said often you can do what is not considered doable if you are all in, all in this together, and I hope we are all in with Myrtle to help her be the best council president possible."