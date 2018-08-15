Signature failure

× Expand Photo by John R. Lamb After last week’s fiasco, even the San Diego Union-Tribune conceded that Mayor Kevin “Schleprock” Faulconer is “just not very good at getting the job done.”

Necessity, especially in politics, often occasions false hopes, false reasonings and a system of measures, correspondently erroneous.

—Alexander Hamilton

Just how pissed is Mayor Kevin Faulconer at four San Diego City Council Democrats who, last week, rejected his last-ditch rescue attempt of a November ballot measure to expand the convention center?

So peeved that three of the four council offices have confirmed to Spin that the mayor has canceled the regularly scheduled monthly one-on-one meetings with the councilmembers for the rest of 2018, including Council President Myrtle Cole, who sets the council agenda.

A mayoral spokesperson on Tuesday snarkily acknowledged the decision. “Yes. For once a rumor peddled to CityBeat is actually true,” senior press secretary Greg Block wrote. “When these councilmembers want to vote on our priorities, we’ll be happy to resume these meetings to talk about theirs.”

At least by reaction, the councilmembers don’t seem to be overly concerned about the mayor’s dickish dictum. Heck, Councilmember David Alvarez, one of the four and perhaps Faulconer’s least favorite, hasn’t had an audience with the mayor since August of last year, so he’s a veteran of the snub.

Council President Pro Tem Barbara Bry said, “Hopefully they will be rescheduled in order to work together on both our Council District One and citywide priorities.”

Voice of San Diego reported that Faulconer interrupted a family vacation on Catalina Island to fly back by seaplane(!) in order to appear before the council last Thursday and make his pitch in hopes of salvaging a citizens initiative that would have asked voters to raise the hotel tax to pay for an expanded convention center, homeless programs and road repairs. All of these things, Faulconer argued, are the same issues that councilmembers have backed him on in the past.

“I wouldn’t have asked if it wasn’t so important,” Faulconer told the council Thursday. “Today, we are at a crossroads. We can accept the status quo and ignore San Diego’s calls for change, or we can act.”

The mayor, in his remarks to council, only briefly hinted at the fiasco that resulted in the need to call the special meeting Thursday, one day before ballot measures were due for submission to the county Registrar of Voters.

“The reality is that the road to get here wasn’t pretty,” Faulconer said, “and I’ll be the first to tell you that not everything has unfolded as expected or how I would have preferred…”

Just 24 hours prior, backers of a well-financed citizens initiative calling themselves Yes! For a Better San Diego learned that their million-dollar signature-gathering campaign had fallen short in a random count, necessitating a full signature-verification process that would not be completed until well after the Friday deadline.

Faulconer’s only remedy to salvage the initiative was to fully embrace it as his own and urge the council to sign on. With Councilmember Chris Ward unavailable from a South Pacific location, the mayor needed all council hands on deck including Republicans Chris Cate (returning briefly from paternity leave) and Mark Kersey having to teleconference in from Ohio.

But the eight councilmembers deadlocked on the very first vote to waive a council policy regarding submission of ballot measures. And with that, Mayor Faulconer was handed perhaps his most embarrassing defeat.

After the meeting, a livid Faulconer told KUSI, “This was the exact wrong thing to do for our city. Four members of the City Council put politics over progress.” He later issued a statement that boiled with frustration: “The councilmembers’ procedural complaints are hollow comfort to the veteran living on the street or the family struggling to make ends meet. The City Council talks a big game about making our city better, but when the time came for action all we heard were excuses.”

But opponents of the mayor’s last-ditch rush job weren’t buying it. Activist attorney Cory Briggs, itching to file suit if the mayor got his way, called it “an epic fail.”

“What’s even more impressive is that there’s no politics behind it,” Briggs told Spin. “This was literally four representatives listening to the community.”

Former councilmember Donna Frye, a staunch open-government advocate, even made a rare appearance before the council to counter the mayor’s plea. She later told Spin that she got so angry in the 24 hours leading up to Thursday’s meeting that she decided to attend the hearing “quite frankly to make sure that I got to look them in the eye before I filed the lawsuit.”

Frye cherishes fewer things more passionately than the open-government ballot measure she championed in 2004 that requires, among other things, that the city make findings—in other words, clear reasoning—when it wants to waive rules.

“What they were about to do in my opinion by waiving their own policy was to violate their own city charter on a [2004] ballot measure that almost 80 percent of the public supported, which says if you limit public access you need to make findings saying why that’s a good idea,” Frye said. “And they did not do that.”

When asked about the mayor’s argument about process over progress winning the day, she steamed. “When you start changing the rules based on that particular moment in time when you have to quickly hurry up to get what you want, you set a really bad precedent,” she explained. “When people want stuff, they’ll just say, ‘Change the rules! We don’t have to play by the rules anymore, because we want it that bad.’”

She said it reminded her of a plaque that has hung “forever” in the surfboard-shaping room of her famous surfer husband, Skip, that reads, “You want it bad, You get it bad/The worse you want it, The worse you get it.”

The setback has renewed debate about Faulconer’s political instincts and leadership abilities. For Spin, the episode further cements Faulconer’s legacy as closer to Schleprock, the Flintstones character of misfortune that could wilt a four-leaf clover while lamenting, “Wowzy wowzy woo woo.”

As Jimmie Slack, Cole’s chief of staff, noted, “Things will cool down and all will be well after the recess. Trust me, the mayor’s office and council offices know that together we do more.”

We can only hope.