Single-family squabbles

× Expand Photo illustration by John R. Lamb With Kevin Faulconer dodging the subject, more apartments in single-family neighborhoods could be a hot topic for mayoral wannabes Cory Briggs, Barbara Bry and Todd Gloria.

Southern California, where the American Dream came too true.

—Lawrence Ferlinghetti

When it comes to the elusive search for an affordable housing formula that everyone can embrace, San Diego’s penchant for fits and starts is legendary.

“We engage in hours and days and weeks and months and years of debate, hold elections—sometimes repeated elections, each supposed to settle the question, but each result questioned by some person or group trying to prevent final realization of the project and to reopen the issue of plans and location.”

As true today, those words actually emanated from a former city attorney (Shelley Higgins) who co-authored a hilarious history book titled, This Fantastic City San Diego. In 1956!

While he was talking about public buildings at the time, the same could be said about our ability, more than six decades later, to move the needle forward on any challenging topic—none more so than housing.

The seriousness of the subject matter could be gauged merely on the number of acronyms it has generated. The subject of housing is like looking at a bowl of alphabet soup. The YIMBY vs. NIMBY takes on the subject have spawned an entire cottage industry of spinoffs, from QUIMBY (Quality in My Backyard) to PHIMBY (Public Housing in My Backyard) to the recent IHMBY (Inclusionary Housing in My Backyard).

Our own lame duck mayor, Kevin Faulconer, has proclaimed himself a YIMBY. He even joked about it at a recent Downtown Partnership dinner.

“As you’ve probably heard, I recently came out as a YIMBY,” he told the crowd. “Some of you may still be wondering what a YIMBY is. Me too. But basically it means I support more housing, and I like cutting regulations that stop it. Back in my day, that was just called being a Republican.

“But if you say you’re a YIMBY, you’re like a rock star. People lose their minds.”

Faulconer’s YIMBYism, however, does appear to have its limits. When asked recently if he supported a portion of Senate Bill 50 (SB 50), the hotly discussed legislation from State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), that would, among other things, permit upzoning in single-family neighborhoods, Faulconer stuck to his preference of pursuing multi-family construction along transit corridors.

“I think that’s the right approach,” he told Los Angeles Times reporter Liam Dillon.

Wiener’s bill, currently winding its way through Sacramento, would broaden that approach to include single-family zones, where building anything but detached homes has been verboten for decades.

Howard Blackson, a local urban planner ensconced in the so-called “missing-middle housing” movement, said, “it’s a quaint notion of the 1950s” that single-family neighborhoods are pure picket fences and porch swings.

“Every neighborhood south of Mission Valley has multiple units,” he said. With the San Diego City Council’s recent decision to allow so-called granny flats in single-family backyards, Blackson added, “that’s the first crack” in the protective shield single-family zones have raised for decades.

Next, residents need to recognize that multi-family apartments are scattered throughout single-family zones. “The second crack,” Blackson said, “is understanding that we’ve already been doing this for a very long time historically. Back after World War II, we had a housing crisis. We’ve had a housing crisis ever since the Catholics showed up and made all the Indians live in compounds.”

Mike Stepner, who served as city architect from 1988 to 1992, recalled trying to convince then-mayor Maureen O’Connor—a vociferous opponent of apartments and condos in single-family zones—that her childhood neighborhood of Mission Hills included multi-family accommodations.

“I explained to her that there were granny flats and small apartment complexes and duplexes all mixed in,” Stepner told Spin, “and she said no that couldn’t be true. They were literally on her block!”

During those years, there were similar battles over building, with developers constantly doing battle with no-growthers (the NIMBYists of their time). Numerous neighborhoods like North Park and University Heights fought back by downzoning their residential areas. Single-family neighborhood protection programs sprang up as some homes were replaced with apartment buildings.

The most famous of those, the so-called Huffman six-packs, became a rallying cry for the neighborhood-character crowd convinced that their American Dream was under attack.

Described by detractors as “Motel 6” in nature with parking strips in front and back, the Huffman designs make modern-day designers wrinkle their collective noses, but they filled a demand.

“What’s ironic is, it’s truly your affordable housing base that has propelled so much of this city forward,” said Steve Huffman, son of Ray L. Huffman who built 575 such apartment complexes throughout San Diego over 30 years.

“You have housing where you don’t have to drive so far,” Huffman said, adding with a laugh, “But of course, I’m a developer’s son, so you’re going to get a bias.”

With zoning and regulations as they are, Huffman said what his father accomplished – sometimes having as many as 70 projects under construction at one time—could never be replicated.

“He would build a nine-unit building for $72,000,” his son said. Today, the per-unit cost runs about $400,000, he added.

And yet, if he were still alive, his father “would probably be doing the same thing and be pounding his head like most developers over all these regulations and how long it takes to build.”

Local YIMBYs have said little in regards to their future vision of single-family zones, instead focusing more on transit areas for the time being. Mayoral candidate Todd Gloria, a proclaimed YIMBY himself, has danced cautiously around the topic. His top challenger, Councilmember Barbara Bry, has said even less.

Not so shy on the topic is mayoral candidate and activist attorney Cory Briggs, who suspects developers are just trying to find new locations for market-rate luxury homes.

“My beef is the whole reason we’re doing this comes down to growth for the sake of growth,” Briggs said. “If we don’t do this right, we’re just going to build a bunch of expensive housing and fuck up neighborhoods forever, and we will accomplish none of our clean-air goals, our diversity goals, our affordability goals. None of this stuff will happen.”

As Shelley Higgins said in 1956, “We’re always stirring up something.”