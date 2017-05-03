Still-defiant Bob Filner gropes for relevance

× Expand Photo illustration by John R. Lamb Former mayor Bob Filner wants his progressive voice back, but will anyone listen?

If once you forfeit the confidence of your fellow-citizens, you can never regain their respect and esteem.

—Abraham Lincoln

He lives alone in a two-bedroom, two-bath apartment just a short walk from Los Angeles City Hall. He jogs, tends to a modest balcony garden and plays old showtunes and songs by his “good friend” Carole King on a Casio electronic piano. He’s taken up cooking as well, and boasts about his lasagna.

Two years of combined house arrest here and self-imposed probationary exile in L.A. kept former San Diego mayor Bob Filner pretty much muzzled.

“If I said something a judge didn’t like,” he said before uncharacteristically cutting himself off. “They have complete control over you when you’re on probation. Who knows how they’re going to think?”

How people think about him is very much on his mind these days, Filner said in a wide-ranging two-hour interview he granted after Spin Cycle agreed to read his new, self-published book, Trumping Trump: Making Democrats Progressive Again.

With his parole now up, so is his antenna—and it’s searching for any signal that his voice, his ideas and his presence will serve any future purpose following his highly publicized fall from public office in 2013 when he resigned after a slew of sexual-harassment allegations.

Two months later, he would plead guilty to a felony—false imprisonment—and two misdemeanor battery charges. He was sentenced to three months of house arrest and three years of probation, which ended in December.

Now legally unshackled to speak his mind, he knows many people couldn’t care less what he has to say—particularly in the San Diego region, where he spent 30 years in politics and two decades as a U.S. congressman.

“I’m like radioactive right now, right?” he said, when asked if he’s read the social-media vitriol directed toward him since the book emerged. “These people have no idea who I am, they have no idea what happened, and they keep up this hatred four years later.”

His voice trails off momentarily, and Spin half expects to hear a muffled “Serenity now!” from the other end of the line. But instead he explains that he left San Diego because of his polarizing personality. “I mean, I would walk down the street,” he recalled about post-resignation citizen encounters, “and half of them would hug me and say, ‘You’re still my mayor,’ and half would want to shoot me... I didn’t want to put people through that.”

He chose “isolation,” as he called it, in Los Angeles because it was close enough to San Diego to tend to legal matters and reconnect with family members (the book is dedicated to his two children and two ex-wives), but far enough away to deal with “the psychological stuff” in relative obscurity. “I knew I’d be anonymous here,” he said.

It also gave him time to write the book, part confessional—the first chapter is titled, “What Was I Thinking?”—but mostly a tutorial of lessons learned during his tenure in Congress. It closes with a sample of Filner’s “100 Laws of Politics,” concluding with “Never forget the three Bs: Be brief, Be personal—and Be gone.”

“My years in office had made me arrogant and drunk with power—and I am deeply ashamed of that,” he writes in the first chapter. “I never stole money, but I did abuse my power as an elected official to convince women to sleep with me. My arrogance blinded me to the demeaning way I had treated women.”

During the interview, Filner repeated this realization, but then added, “I didn’t ever violate anybody’s physical or emotional space.” When Spin recounted his experience with the infamous “Filner headlock,” the former mayor pleaded ignorance. “I never knew what that was about because I’m a hugger,” he said. “I hug people. Old, young, male, female. The only thing I can figure out is I hug a little higher than most people.”

Filner said the best advice his therapist has offered is, “Be humble and be honest.” The book opens with an encounter on a train to L.A. with a man who intently stares at him before saying he can forgive him for the “stupid stuff” but not for setting back the local progressive movement a decade.

To that Filner replied, “That’s my biggest regret, obviously that we let down people in the city that were counting on me… The purpose of the book was to say, ‘Hey, you know, I screwed up, but I’ve still got a lot of experience and a lot of ideas,’ and people should be open to skimming them.”

Contrary to what a Union-Tribune columnist recently speculated, Filner said he has no plans to run for public office, but at 74, “I have 30 years left of trying to help what I was doing before.”

He said he’s volunteering with various homeless agencies up north, and is particularly excited about using his Veterans Affairs expertise to help transform a formerly misused medical center in West L.A. into a safe haven for homeless veterans. If the book is well received, he hopes for a more public platform, perhaps even a “talk show.”

“I would be perfect, frankly, say to be homeless czar here—or in San Diego,” Filner volunteered. When Spin suggested L.A. might be a better prospect both for the lack of notoriety and the billions the region plans to spend on the problem versus the pittance here, he can’t help but take a shot at Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

“He has no commitment,” he said, “and he doesn’t see any political benefit… I take up issues and fight on behalf of people. He just shows up and doesn’t fight for anything.”

If still mayor, Filner said he would be “in the forefront of anti-Trump stuff.” He described the president as “intellectually uncurious” and “the shallowest, most narcissistic person you could imagine.”

Asked to find any parallels between his behavior and Trump’s, Filner laughed. “I mean, there’s a surface comparison,” he said, but added, “I wouldn’t say that was me.”

For now, it’s baby steps for Filner.

“Like instead of hugging anybody,” Filner said, “I shake hands…I’m careful about that.”