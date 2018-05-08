Summer of discontent

× Expand Photo illustration by John Lamb Republican campaign strategist Jason “Dr. Strangelove” Roe has interim DA Summer Stephan sipping from the conspiracy bottle.

It is the greatest of all advantages to enjoy no advantage at all.

—Henry David Thoreau

Ten months into the job, interim San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan seemed to possess all the comforts of virtual incumbency as she steamrolled toward the June 5 election.

But as the campaign clock begins to wind down, Stephan has developed a cold shot-selection pattern (hey, it’s NBA playoff season). It can happen when a 7-footer suddenly enters the game with minutes left in the fourth quarter. Not something one wants to plan for, particularly when champagne sits chilled, ready for popping.

When George Soros, the billionaire most reviled by the right wing, takes aim at unseating someone, it’s perfectly understandable to get some back up. But there would be a graceful way to handle that—say, rely on near-three decades of prosecutorial experience to craft a vision of judicial fairness for all. Unfortunately, Team Stephan has opted for tossing hand grenades instead.

We’ve come to expect fearmongering in our political battles, but what San Diego has experienced in this race in the last week might even get ol’ red-baiter Joe McCarthy to peer out of his grave in appreciation.

Not typically reticent to boast of his own self worth, Stephan’s campaign guru Jason Roe last week was positively subdued when asked about an especially odious website that his team had just erected. Upon entering the site, bold white letters appear against a backdrop of patrol-car lights screaming, “SAN DIEGO PUBLIC SAFETY IS UNDER ATTACK.”

Scrolling down, an image of a seated Soros—eyebrow cocked, fingers poised like a Bond villain—floats over a darkened photo of black-masked Antifa protesters with the words “Anti-Law Enforcement $$$ is Coming to San Diego” hanging over the liberal billionaire’s head.

“Billionaire Social Activist George Soros has brought his war against law enforcement to San Diego,” the website proclaims, as if channeling Chicken Little, “and he’s spending more than $1 million to support anti-law enforcement candidate Geneviéve Jones-Wright for District Attorney.”

Scroll down further through the red-pill rantings about Soros and a 30-second ad appears, warning that San Diego County’s low crime rate would be threatened with the “dangerous choice” of Jones-Wright, a local deputy public defender who, the ad claims, would “legalize sex crimes,” “end bail for criminals” and “close jails and prisons.”

Retired San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman, a rumored future City Council candidate, even makes an appearance toward the end of the digital screed, all smiles as doom merchant while she warns, “Don’t let the outside money of George Soros take away the tools our local law enforcement leaders need to keep all of our neighborhoods safe by letting dangerous criminals off the hook.”

Never mind the awkwardness of that sentence, but Roe didn’t want to talk last week about the website when a San Diego Union-Tribune reporter inquired whether the campaign was linking Soros with an anti-fascist militant group.

“That’s just your impression,” was his response.

And, of course, that would be the impression he hopes you come away with, because that’s what fearmongering is all about. Odd the veteran dark-sider wouldn’t brag about it.

It’s been reported that Stephan recently lamented that the District Attorney post is an elected position, which isn’t surprising given how this job was gift-wrapped for her last year by an antiquated county Board of Supervisors that is about as modern-thinking as a Leave It to Beaver episode.

Even Sunday’s Union-Tribune endorsement of Stephan rang hollow, running all of six paragraphs as compared to a more-detailed endorsement of supervisorial candidate Omar Passons over his party-endorsed competitors, Nathan Fletcher and the “underwhelming” former DA Bonnie Dumanis.

While the U-T urged Jones-Wright to “remain active” in the local fight for criminal justice, “we believe Stephan has significantly more potential to be an aggressive, effective problem-solver…”

Twenty-nine years of experience and nearly a year into the top-prosecutor job, and we’re still talking about “potential”?

Andrea St. Julian, an appellate-court attorney and vice president of the Earl B. Gilliam Bar Association, which works to diversify the local legal community and is backing Jones-Wright, has found Stephan’s efforts in the past year “deeply disappointing.”

“How Summer has been able to go out and campaign and say things on the campaign trail, yet not implement any of the things she’s saying in the actual day-to-day workings of the DA,” St. Julian told Spin, her voice trailing off.

She pointed to Stephan’s recent decision that a sheriff’s deputy was justified in the killing of 24-year-old Jonathan Coronel, who was shot 22 times while a witness said he was lying on the ground.

“What’s bothersome to communities across the country is a failure of district attorneys to hold police accountable for their actions,” St. Julian explained, adding she had hoped Stephan “would bring a new vision to that issue.”

On bail reform, “an incredibly important issue,” St. Julian said Stephan has done little to apply the wisdom of the so-called Humphrey decision, a court ruling that says prosecutors must take a person’s financial situation into consideration when setting bail. “When you are kept in jail pending your trial, you are much more likely to plead to an offense you did not commit because of the pressure of being in jail,” she said.

In addition, St. Julian said Stephan, rather than providing politically expedient “lip service,” could have been at the forefront on the issue of de-escalation rather than holding a recent symposium on the matter. “A symposium looks like lip service,” she said.

For Jones-Wright, none of this is surprising. “From writing briefs against propositions that overwhelmingly passed to not showing up to forums in communities most impacted by her policies,” she told Spin, “my opponent has shown repeatedly through the last year that she doesn’t respect the will of the people.

“It’s unfortunate that someone who is supposed to represent the entire county is stirring fear, hatred, anti-Semitism, and feels so comfortable dog whistling.”