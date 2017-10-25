Team Cate ducks responsibility

× Expand Photo illustration by John R. Lamb Chris Cate might feel the shaking after D.A. Summer Stephan passed the memo-leak probe to state Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra. Is Jeff Sessions next?

He who excuses himself, accuses himself.

—Gabriel Meurier

What a difference a recusal makes.

Last week, San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan issued a reasonless statement that she had passed the criminal investigation into Councilmember Chris Cate’s leak of a confidential city memo to the state Attorney General. In response, Team Cate began sounding more like Team Trump.

Gone were Cate’s compliments toward City Attorney Mara Elliott who had sent along the investigation to the D.A. for review. Seems all of Cate’s “respect”—a word he invoked earlier this month when he ended a lengthy silence about the leak to SoccerCity supporters—had evaporated. Instead it was replaced with suggestions that Elliott, a Democrat, plans to run for mayor in 2020 and sought to kneecap a potential GOP rival for that post.

Can’t say Spin saw that one coming. But there it was, courtesy of Raoul Lowery Contreras, a self-described “political consultant” and author. In an opinion piece last weekend for Times of San Diego, Contreras argued that Elliott should be investigated herself by the California State Bar for “revealing private conversations with her client, Councilmember Chris Cate. He did nothing wrong. He was doing his job. He voted for a public vote.”

His reasoning for Elliott’s alleged malfeasance? “She is a Democrat who I expect to run for Mayor in 2020 and he is a Republican,” he wrote, without mentioning that Cate—prior to this memo drama—has been talked up as the GOP’s next mayoral hopeful.

It seems more credible that Elliott will seek reelection as City Attorney in 2020, suggesting that Team Cate has now decided to fight tooth and nail for his political career with anything in the crisis-management toolbox.

“Mara Elliott is doing a great job as City Attorney, but this is really about Chris Cate trying to distract us from the investigation into his secret handover of confidential city documents to a downtown lobbyist,” Elliott’s campaign consultant Dan Rottenstreich told Spin. “As the Attorney General closes in on Cate, each desperate attempt to change the subject is more absurd than the last.”

Added Rottenstreich in one more jab, “The only city where Chris Cate has a political future is SoccerCity. I doubt the Republican Party is dumb enough to make Cate their candidate for mayor. But if they are, it really won’t matter who the Democrats nominate—we’ll have a Democratic mayor.”

So why the turn to the “absurd”? Some legal minds suggest the investigation could broaden in the hands of state Attorney General Xavier Becerra, potentially into felony conspiracy territory. Stephan, after all, is seeking to be formally elected as district attorney in 2018, a position to which she was appointed. While she might have been more flexible in going easy on Cate, the thinking goes, that might not be the case with Becerra, a former Los Angeles congressmember who may not abide by the unwritten San Diego “play nice” rule.

How else to explain this shift in tactic from Cate was doing his job to this is all a Republican vs. Democrat thing?

On top of that, one Cate supporter suggested that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions should be hauled into the mess. Sure, if Stephan can push it to the state level, heck, why not head off to the federal level and Trumpville, too?! Craziness.

In her statement, Stephan said, “The District Attorney is the people’s prosecutor, focused on pursuing justice and fairness in an equal manner for all, with no regard for politics or political parties. To ensure public trust in the impartiality of the review in this case, we have referred this matter to the Attorney General’s Office, which has concurrent jurisdiction.”

She concluded with, “There will be no further statements on this issue.” It was reported, however, that Cate’s name had been removed from her list of endorsements on Stephan’s campaign website. No explanation has been forthcoming.

Spin asked Cate’s crisis manager, spinmeister Tony Manolatos of the PR firm Manolatos Nelson Murphy, if the councilmember had hired counsel yet. On that, he did not respond.

On Twitter, Manolatos was busy stirring up the Cate-the-victim conspiracy angle, suggesting oddly that a photograph posted by Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher showing her with Becerra had mysteriously disappeared and echoing the Elliott-is-the-culprit spin. A nasty back-and-forth led to Manolatos blocking the assemblymember on Twitter. For a time, Gonzalez-Fletcher made the photo with Becerra her Twitter avatar.

KPBS also reported that Cate sent the confidential memo to SoccerCity lobbyist Craig Benedetto via a personal email account, raising questions about Cate’s initial defense that he was simply seeking more information from project proponents for the public’s benefit. If so, why use a personal email address?

What is becoming clear, however, is that few if any Republicans are coming to Cate’s defense. As far as Spin’s seen, there has been no atta-boys from his three Republican City Council colleagues, no show of solidarity from local GOP leaders and no retraction from Mayor Kevin Faulconer. Oh, and it was the Mayor who said, before he found out Cate was the leaker, that if any of his staff had leaked the memo, they’d be fired.

In fact, Cate joined the mayor for a couple photo ops last week, including announcements about future police pay raises. But with the mayor facing his own troubles—most notably a continuing Hepatitis A outbreak—it’s anybody’s guess if the tactic is working in either one’s favor.

As this investigation rolls along, Cate might well find himself regretting that he didn’t simply fall on the sword sooner, and with more remorse. Saying something along the lines of sorry, I fucked up, won’t do it again, please forgive me, etc. would have taken less than a minute and might have been recorded as a simple error in youthful judgment.

If this investigation does expand into conspiracy territory, then who knows what Cate might be facing? Certainly much more than simply posing under a desk to demonstrate earthquake safety, as he did last week. It’s like he was asking Spin to be photoshopped.