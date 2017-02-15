Team Kevin throws early Beane ball

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jordan Beane San Diego City Council candidate Jordan Beane worked for the Chargers. “Bring it on!” he says to his tentacled opponents.

When there is no enemy within, the enemies outside cannot hurt you.

—African proverb

Jordan Beane scanned the dignitaries seated next to a makeshift stage under a giant TV screen outside Petco Park at Saturday’s “Celebrate San Diego Rally” and made an interesting observation.

“Huh, no Democrats,” the self-proclaimed progressive noted, as if pining for the opportunity to represent at this gathering.

The midday event—put on by the San Diego Padres as part marketing pitch for local sports clubs and part pep talk for despondent Chargers fans—drew several thousand attendees hungering for something to cheer. To Beane, it seemed the perfect place for some early political flesh pressing.

To an outside observer, the rally might have seemed an audacious venue for a first-time political candidate, considering the undercurrent of pent-up PTSD (post-traumatic-sports-departure) angst mixed with a generous flow of alcohol. Add the not-so-minor detail that Beane is leaving a job with the Chargers to run for a San Diego City Council seat in 2018, and the choice seemed, well, crazy.

After all, there was Mayor Kevin Faulconer up on stage, head bowed and hands clasped while waiting his turn to say something to the crowd. When his time came, he made it short, sweet and over-amplified.

“How are we doing San Diego?” the Padres-jersey-clad cheerleading mayor asked the crowd, which cheered and hooted back, garnering this mayoral retort: “That’s right. They can hear you up in L.A.!”

Still sounding like a jilted lover, Faulconer blared, “Yeah, a certain someone made the wrong decision about a month and a half ago, right?” That “someone” would be Beane’s last boss, Chargers Chairman Dean Spanos, who decided to move the team north. “But you know what, brother? You can’t replicate what we have here in San Diego!”

Less than a minute of bromides later, the mayor was heading back to his seat, likely grateful that the Bolts fans who blame him for the Chargers leaving chose not to attend the rally.

Despite the perfect lion’s-den backdrop, Beane hailed the experience, saying most people he met that day were encouraging about his pursuits, if not his politics.

Just days before, the Pacific Beach resident had kicked off his 2018 campaign to unseat District 2 City Councilmember Lorie Zapf, the Bay Ho Republican who presumably will seek re-election. Once rumored to be mulling a run to replace termed-out county Supervisor Ron Roberts, Zapf has apparently been advised by party leaders to lower her sights and instead go for a third council term.

For a virgin candidate only recently elected to the Pacific Beach Town Council, the 32-year-old upstate New York native, who moved here from Washington, D.C. five years ago to take a job with the Chargers, would seem to have an uphill battle ahead of him.

But a quick jolt of media coverage last week—likely spawned by his Chargers connection—at least caught the attention of Team Faulconer, whose obsession with losing the Chargers is only eclipsed by the prospect of losing the District 2 seat to a Democrat, thereby creating a veto-proof supermajority of doom for the mayor’s agenda, whatever that may be.

After the San Diego Union-Tribune published a story about Beane’s foray into politics, Faulconer Chief of Staff Stephen Puetz sniffed on Twitter, “Dean Spanos’ in house fake news guy wants to be on the city council. Great timing to launch a campaign…”

It got a good chuckle from Beane, particularly that it didn’t mention him by name. “Yeah, I had to go look for it,” he laughed. “At least tweet at me, man! There’s nothing better than a Republican talking about fake news. That’s delightful.”

Beane said he came to San Diego to help the Chargers organization set up its digital media department, after nine years of similar work with the Washington NFL team. The son of “staunch New England Democrats” who earned a print journalism degree from American University, Beane said he dabbled with the idea of taking the State Department or Foreign Service exam after college in hopes of becoming “an ambassador to some small country,” but he instead “got bit by the sports bug.”

“I come from a long line of educators,” he said, noting that he was never interested in just X’s and O’s. “I’ve never put aside keeping up to date and trying to be fluent in what’s going on in the world around me.”

At his campaign kickoff at the Pacific Beach Woman’s Club last week, Beane alluded to the NFL owners meeting in Houston last year, when the fates of three franchises were up in the air. “Politics had always been a part of my life, but did I want to make it a career?” he told supporters. “In the end, the NFL helped make that decision for me.”

As co-host of a sports show with former Charger Nick Hardwick, Beane said he knew a move to the Los Angeles market “would have been a blessing for my on-camera career. But my heart was here.”

He met his wife, Molly, in San Diego, takes pride in the milkweed he’s planted on the patio of their modest one-bedroom apartment in hopes that San Diego becomes the “monarch butterfly capital of the world,” and hopes to raise children here who will be able to afford living in the San Diego he’s grown to love.

While others at work pondered their futures after the failure of Measure C (the Chargers hotel-tax-hike initiative to build a stadium complex downtown) in November, Beane found himself more concerned with the country’s choice to replace President Barack Obama.

“There are employees there with deep San Diego connections who’ve worked there longer than I’ve been alive,” he said. “Without the Spanos family, I’m not here. Dean was always incredibly nice to me, but—no surprise—I was not included in a lot of the higher-up conversations. A lower-rung employee spends little time with the CEO.”

And with Faulconer’s muted criticisms of the current occupant of the White House, Beane added, “If you’re looking for similarities on political views, I bet the mayor and Stephen are a lot closer to Dean than I am.”