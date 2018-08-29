The Indictee Hall of Shame

× Expand Photo illustration by John R. Lamb Apparently, spending campaign funds on personal vacations and household expenses can put a strain on a marriage. Just ask Duncan and Margaret Hunter.

It’s not whether you win or lose, it’s how you place the blame.

—Oscar Wilde

Duncan Hunter Jr. has joined a pantheon of former San Diego dignitaries who have found themselves facing that word every politician hopes to avoid: indictment. From ex-mayors such as Frank Curran, Roger Hedgecock and Bob Filner to bribe-thirsty Congress folk like Randy “Duke” Cunningham, they all experienced public ridicule and scorn and handled it their own way.

Spin sought out some of the surviving members of the San Diego Indictee Hall of Shame. But wouldn’t you know it, no one cared to reminisce publicly about their traumas nor did they want to offer any sage advice to the newest inductee, who, along with his wife, pleaded not guilty last week in federal court to a 60-count indictment alleging the couple used his campaign war chest as a personal piggy bank.

What Spin did glean from talking to one Hall of Shamer privately, however, is that the well-trodden notion on social media that the East County congressional incumbent, who faces a tightening November runoff against Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar, is not helping his cause by opening his mouth.

This particular Shamer understands Hunter’s initial reaction of anger, a common initial emotion seen in newbie indictees. “You’re in denial,” the Shamer explained, “and you want to blame it on somebody else.”

If Hunter’s getting competent legal advice, the Shamer added, “they’re going to tell him he’s fucked. And when you’re in that position and get through being angry and whatever else you go through, you finally get to a point where you look at yourself and say, ‘Holy shit, I’m going to end up having to go to prison!’ And then suddenly, making a deal with prosecutors starts looking like a really good deal.”

What the Shamer can’t believe Hunter did, however, was try to dump the whole indictment on the shoulders of Margaret, his campaign-manager wife. The first member of Congress to endorse Donald Trump, Hunter at first suggested that—like his presidential idol—he was being tarred and feathered by some “deep state” cabal of liberal apparatchiks and a biased, hell-bent U.S. Justice Department.

But that excuse was soon drowned out by the outcries of “oh no you didn’t” when Hunter, a two-tour Marine, said this about his wife on Fox News last Thursday: “When I went away to Iraq in 2003, the first time, I gave her power of attorney. She handled my finances throughout my entire military career and that continued on when I got into Congress. She was also the campaign manager, so whatever she did, that’ll be looked at too, I’m sure, but I didn’t do it.”

The comment not only sparked consternation but also a bevy of memes and hashtag pokes from social media jokesters who blamed everything from midnight popcorn raids to running over paint cans in the driveway on Hunter’s wife. Attempts to reach Margaret Hunter’s attorney for comment were unsuccessful.

As the past Shamer noted, the Trump-like argument that The-Left-is-Out-to-Get-Me would probably play well among Hunter’s rock-ribbed Republican backers in the 50th District, if he had simply stuck with that. In fact, a Survey USA poll dropped Monday seemed to indicate that Hunter was still clinging to a notable lead in the race.

But while taking the Trump tack might make sense, dumping on the wife might not. Even Trump hasn’t tried that yet. Added the Shamer: “When you start calling out your wife, I don’t think that ever goes anywhere, maybe particularly so in that district. Blaming your wife for making mistakes, like you going with your girlfriend to Lake Tahoe, that’s bad. It’s a window into his soul.”

Now obviously that last jab about a girlfriend is mere speculation at this point, even though everyone under the sun wants to know who “Individual 14” is in the 47-page federal grand jury indictment. Certainly that will come to light at some point if Hunter wants to take this to the mat, which he appears eager to do.

“We’re excited about going to trial with this, frankly,” Hunter told 10News last week before heading out on a fishing trip with his namesake father and a group of veterans. “I’m not worried. I’m looking forward to it.”

That, ladies and gentlemen, is spin in the finest of fashion. Not surprising, mind you, given that he was standing next to the man who spawned him and preceded him in Congress over a near-three-decade span. Hell, his dad even once pondered a presidential run.

But it’s not every day that fellow Republicans are suggesting that such confidence will likely wither under the judicial spotlight.

“It’s very serious. This isn’t just a technicality,” opined former San Diego city attorney and judge Jan Goldsmith on KUSI last week about the charges the Hunters face.

But when asked who at the end of the day has the fiduciary duty to report campaign expenditures accurately, Goldsmith didn’t hesitate. “It’s the candidate,” he said. “You sign off.”

Having served admirably in Iraq and Afghanistan after quitting his job and enlisting in the Marines post 9/11, Hunter may view placing blame on his wife as his only opportunity to salvage a rather unremarkable congressional career, punctuated by spurts of militaristic bombast against perceived enemies by day and frat-like partying at night.

It would not be surprising either if his supporters stick with him, knowing at least that his political agenda won’t stray even if his spending habits and vices might.

Sadly, on some Republican-leaning blogs like sdrostra.com, the theme seems to be something along the lines of “Well, let’s get Hunter elected so we can have a special election later to replace him when he resigns and/or heads to the pokie [sic].”

Again, makes total sense if you’re a Republican desperately trying to hang on as the corruption tsunami in D.C. gains strength. But, as the former Shamer concluded, “You can’t blame your wife. Jesus Christ!”