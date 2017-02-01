The unsustainable “martini glass”

× Expand Photo by John R. Lamb Can two San Diego councilmembers share a “martini glass” without driving each other crazy?

The crisis of today is the joke of tomorrow.

—H.G. Wells

Now that barware has entered the lexicon of San Diego’s long-festering housing-affordability crisis, can a solution be far behind? Spin wouldn’t bet a swizzle stick on it.

Two San Diego city councilmembers, frequently political polar opposites, have joined forces in an effort to find answers to a housing-cost problem that is only worsening each day.

“The status quo in San Diego is no longer acceptable; we must come together to create access to housing,” Democrat David Alvarez and Republican Scott Sherman said in a joint invitation earlier last month to what they called a “housing summit,” held last week. “This goal is crucial to our workforce, to our constituents, and to our families.”

The summit itself—actually part of the first meeting of the council’s Smart Growth and Land Use Committee with Sherman as chairman and Alvarez as vice chairman—seemed designed to highlight not only the urgency of the discussion but a willingness to find common ground.

“In order to keep the next generation of San Diegans from moving to other regions and attracting innovative entrepreneurs to contribute to our local economy, much work is needed,” the joint statement added. “Low, middle and moderate income unit development is needed at a much higher level.”

During his State of the City address last month, Mayor Kevin Faulconer also touched on the need for more housing—although his emphasis seemed more focused on market-rate homes, with vague incentives to encourage construction of middle- and low-income housing.

“We have quite enough homes for the wealthiest in our city,” the mayor did acknowledge. “It’s about time we encourage builders to make homes for all of us.”

On that meek assessment, all sides can apparently agree. This is where glassware enters the conversation. First described as an “hourglass,” developers’ tendencies to build high-end housing rather than more affordable living quarters resembles more of a “goblet,” said Stephen Russell, executive director of the San Diego Housing Federation. That is, more than enough supply at the top end for wealthy folks, woefully less for middle-incomers and only slightly better than that at the low-income level.

At the high end, “our housing market is catering to markets outside of San Diego,” Russell said. “There’s a lot of cash coming here from other places. Second homes, international money. So the top third has plenty of choices available to them.”

And as rents continue to rise while income remains flat, middle-income folks are moving into poorer neighborhoods, further displacing less-fortunate residents in communities such as City Heights and Barrio Logan.

“So now you have poorer, lower-income families competing against higher-income families for a finite amount of housing,” Russell said. “Year upon year, we have under-produced for our families.”

Even Borre Winckel, president and CEO of the local Building Industry Association, agreed that “as far as the housing ladder is concerned, you don’t have a housing ladder anymore in San Diego. It’s broken. It’s gone.”

Winckel, who’s been known to refer to the “goblet” as a “martini glass,” said the only ladder that remains has only two rungs—“some affordable, subsidized housing at the bottom and uber-expensive housing at the top. Nothing in the middle.”

Agreeing why that is will be the challenge for Alvarez and Sherman. Developers prefer to blame an over-zealous regulatory environment that a 2015 Point Loma Nazarene University study suggested accounts for 47 percent of the total cost of a dwelling unit. Shaving those costs by even 3 percent, the study concluded, could boost local home construction by nearly 7,000 units a year.

Others aren’t so sure. Activist attorney Cory Briggs, speaking before the committee last week, said he attempted to broker a deal several years ago with the BIA. Briggs said he agreed to get environmentalists and affordable-housing advocates on board to allow the BIA to “write the regulations” for low-income housing if builders would agree on constructing a verifiable amount of affordable-housing stock. If the goal wasn’t met in an agreed-upon time period, Briggs said, the BIA would be required to support increased fees on market-rate housing to subsidize low-income housing.

“Want to know how long it’s been since we got a callback from the BIA? Never,” Briggs said. “So be very skeptical when you hear developers coming in here telling you that they’ve got solutions and these are the problems. The biggest problem is a lack of funding.”

That’s not to say there weren’t some intriguing proposals. Councilmember Georgette Gomez suggested that the city might want to consider bringing back the position of city architect to help shepherd in reforms and help educate communities on their role in solving the housing crisis.

Mike Stepner, the last person to hold that position at the city nearly 25 years ago, said he was pleased with the proposal. “It’s a good idea to have it, and I’d love to help somebody become it. What it really requires is a planning staff that’s proactive, pushing some of these things, and not reactive,” he said. “It really requires a lot more engagement with the community and a lot more ability to talk about what makes quality development and what we agree are good neighborhoods.”

The council’s Smart Growth and Land Use Committee will have many ideas to wade through as it moves forward. These ideas include reductions in parking requirements to cut development costs, targeting city land suitable for development, allowing denser projects by right and potentially reforming community planning groups to increase public participation and professionalism, an idea certain to irk some volunteer planners.

Joe LaCava, former chairman of the Community Planners Committee, urged councilmembers to be bold. “San Diego has a habit of kicking the can down the road so our city’s challenges are so immense that we don’t know where to start,” he said, noting the city’s struggles with pensions, infrastructure and homelessness. “With all due respect, the table has been set this afternoon not to tackle the housing crisis but to nibble around the edges…Take a real bite out of the housing crisis.”