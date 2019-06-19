When it comes to local politics, we’re all Eggburt

× Expand Photo by John R. Lamb Candidates in 2020 best avoid the rabbit holes that embattled Rep. Duncan Hunter has encountered.

A politician should have three hats. One for throwing into the ring, one for talking through, and one for pulling rabbits out of if elected.

—Carl Sandburg

As turbulence begins to build as we make our final descent into the 2020 election season, let’s all take a moment to peer out the window at the landscape below and maybe even get to know our seatmates.

With the jacaranda in full spectacular lavender bloom, it’s sometimes easy to forget that San Diego is an amazing city despite our imperfections, politically speaking and otherwise. Oh sure, we constantly find ourselves sitting amidst our fair share of naysayers and recalcitrant tortoises, but occasionally our seat assignment lands us right next to an intriguing rabbit.

This got Spin to thinking about Eggburt, currently the most famous rabbit this side of Bugs or the Cadbury Bunny. Thanks to a plea agreement last week from the wife (for now?) of scandal-plagued Congressman Duncan Hunter, we’ve learned that Eggburt is the name of the family pet that took a campaign-financed flight to D.C. back in Hunter’s free-wheeling spending days.

Hunter campaign folks claimed the expenditure was a mistake that should have been deducted from Hunter’s frequent-flyer miles instead. Still, even highly attuned bunny ears couldn’t pick up that explanation over the din of the nationwide laughter.

But are we not all Eggburts? Don’t we all dream of flying first class gratis? Aren’t some of today’s woes tempered by a good chomp on a proverbial carrot?

Look, Spin gets it. Commandant Bone Spurs and his legion of followers prefer the stick to the carrot and a slap to the haunches over a pat on the head. And much like the plight of Eggburt, many in this city can’t pick their owners. But we, the voters, can pick our leaders, and it looks like the ballot, much like rabbits, might be multiplying soon.

First, rumors are thumping that San Diego City Councilmember Mark Kersey, who recently left the Republican Party, will soon toss his independent hat into the 2020 mayoral race in hopes of replacing the termed-out Kevin Faulconer.

Both Kersey and still-Republican council colleague Scott Sherman, who also is said to be mulling a run for mayor, took to the social media airwaves last week to excoriate the Democratic council majority. The reason for their rebuke was the council’s 6-3 decision to direct City Attorney Mara Elliott to invalidate 2012’s Proposition B, the pension-reform initiative that required 401(k) retirement plans for new city hires, instead of pensions. Police officers were exempted.

The California Supreme Court last year ruled that the city violated state labor laws by neglecting to negotiate with city labor unions prior to submitting the measure to voters.

“The Council’s vote today to invalidate Prop. B goes far beyond what any court—including the [state] Supreme Court—has ordered the city to do,” Kersey tweeted after the decision. “We have the ability to make whole the affected employees without overturning the will of a near super-majority of voters in 2012… This action by the Council majority takes us back to the bad old days when terrible decisions by past city leaders led to a massively unsustainable system.”

Sherman echoed that sentiment in a tweet: “I am deeply disappointed that instead of doing the right thing and defending this clear mandate in court, the Council chose to ignore the will of a vast majority of San Diegans.”

Opponents of Prop. B argue that the measure has failed to save the city money while also putting the city behind the eight ball when it comes to recruiting staff. They also argue that it has prompted an exodus of good employees, lured away with bigger carrots offered by neighboring municipalities and agencies.

Nevertheless, it seems like a suitable political plank to stand on for any conservative-minded mayoral candidate, should anyone officially decide to enter the fray against Barbara Bry and Todd Gloria. How the pension issue is decided may well be one of the rabbit-out-of-the-hat moments that come to define the 2020 mayoral race.

If there’s one thing that Eggburt’s owner has demonstrated, it’s that words matter. If someone decides to try to throw their wife under the bus for their own failings and (alleged) misdeeds, it’s only natural that the karmic powers of hubris will land on them like a ton of rabbit pellets.

For Spin, these types of events also put into perspective the impersonal, flame-throwing world of political social media, where well-meaning ideas and views are sometimes met with Molotov-cocktail responses; where discussions of future goals slam headfirst into brick walls of resistance.

Spin isn’t naïve enough to think that the coming debates about the future of this fine city won’t include bursts of hyperbole, misinformation and thumb-generated social slap fights. That’s politics, unfortunately.

We are all, indeed, Eggburts. We all prefer carrots over sticks. We want our leaders to lead but also to listen. But most importantly, Spin would like to think we yearn for authenticity in these topsy-turvy times. As Ambrose Bierce once said, “A rabbit’s foot may bring good luck to you, but it brought none to the rabbit.”