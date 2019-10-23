Who’s minding the SROs?

“The sky’s the limit if you have a roof over your head.”

Councilwoman and mayoral candidate Barbara Bry isn’t pleased with local SROs that cater to short-term vacationers rather than the city’s most vulnerable population. (Photoshop by John R. Lamb)

—Sol Hurok

During last week’s deliberations about San Diego’s latest plan to address homelessness, Councilwoman Barbara Bry unleashed on a little-discussed wrinkle in the city’s ongoing affordable-housing saga.

Bry, also a 2020 mayoral candidate, told her City Council colleagues that she appreciated the “data-driven approach” of the new “Community Action Plan on Homelessness,” a 10-year, $1.9 billion proposal to build 5,400 new housing units, add hundreds of shelter beds and improve services. She was also encouraged that the newest ambitious plan “acknowledges the importance of addressing substance abuse and mental-health issues,” and urged county officials to step up their efforts.

She then turned to housing, focusing first on the “16,000 homes being used as short-term vacation rentals,” which remain technically illegal in San Diego while city leaders, principally termed-out Mayor Kevin Faulconer, continue to dither with laws governing them. “If our mayor would simply enforce the law, we could bring a number of housing units back into the market,” Bry lamented.

But Bry reserved her greatest scorn for something she had just learned about the week before, and a trend that housing officials say has caught them by surprise.

“Last week, we actually found an SRO that is being advertised on Airbnb,” she said. “We found one. We think there are others, and this is enormously distressing.”

Her anger seemed to build as she continued: “These units were not built to be Airbnb visitor accommodations. They were built for San Diegans for the long term…And as we all know, nearly 9,000 SRO units were demolished in the last decade. And now that they’re being used as visitor accommodations, it’s actually disgusting.”

Spin checked in with her office to see which SRO (single-room-occupancy) establishment she was referring to, and her spokesperson replied with an Airbnb link to the Chadwick Manor on A Street downtown, just a stone’s throw from the swank Symphony Towers and the Connections Housing homeless-services partnership at the old World Trade Center.

“If you are looking for a downtown space for your stay in SD, STOP looking, this is the place for you!” the Airbnb listing proclaims for a $55-per-night studio. “Your one-of-a-kind private cozy place is full of details to make memories that will last for years.”

The “superhost” for the accommodations, a pleasant chap named Bill, told Spin that 30 of the 42 units at the Chadwick were now available as short-term vacation rentals and have been “I think for two years.”

He said the remaining 12 units are rented to longer-term tenants and range in price from $600 to $1,040 a month, including some with private bathrooms. But when asked what motivated the decision to convert three-quarters of the Chadwick’s rooms to short-term vacation rentals, Bill referred Spin to another manager, who did not respond to numerous phone messages.

Wendy DeWitt, vice president of policy for the San Diego Housing Commission, said the agency was aware of the situation at the Chadwick, but declined to provide any specifics. “It’s sort of a new phenomenon. Our legal counsel is involved in it,” she explained. “Our method of enforcement is typically a cease-and-desist type of letter.”

DeWitt said she heard about Bry’s comments and has seen pictures of the Chadwick rooms advertised on Airbnb. “It looks pretty nice in there,” she said.

She did push back against Bry’s demolition numbers, saying the number is closer to 3,000 SRO units lost. Numerical spats aside, what’s clear is San Diego needs to do a better job tracking the housing for its most vulnerable citizens. (The newly unveiled 63-page plan mentions SROs only in passing, including a single proposed action to “identify SRO properties for preservation.”)

The list of SROs that the San Diego Housing Commission relies on hasn’t been updated since early 2016. And while DeWitt insists that commission officials “do plan to update it regularly,” compiling the initial list was, as she described it, “a big, Herculean effort.”

Spin spent an evening going through the Housing Commission’s inventory list of 90 SRO properties to see if any were being advertised on short-term-vacation-rental platforms and discovered a total of four, including the Chadwick.

One, the Wilsonian Hotel, a historic downtown apartment building on Second Avenue, was promoting a third-floor unit for $109 a night. In July, the host noted that “this is a new property for us to rent to vacationers.”

The other two, the Hillcrest Inn on Fifth Avenue and the Hawthorne Historic Inn in Bankers Hill on First Avenue, advertise a handful of units on the short-term platforms.

“First and foremost, we’re a hotel, OK?” said Kevin Sneed, who’s managed the Hillcrest Inn for seven years. “We don’t advertise ourselves as an SRO whatsoever, even though we might technically be one.”

Sneed said when he arrived from Cleveland to take over managing the hotel, “this place resembled more like a mental institution than a hotel.” Now, the inn rents only to tenants staying a minimum of 30 days, even for Airbnb clients. Those include military folks in transition, traveling nurses and “people looking for permanent housing who need something temporary.”

Stephen Parker, who’s owned the Hawthorn Historic Inn with his ex-wife, Michelle, since 2016, shared a similar experience but noted that the four or five units he promotes on short-term platforms at $85 to $95 a night allows them to keep from radically raising rents on the building’s longer-term tenants.

He estimated they’ve raised rents $50 over those three years, “but we haven’t evicted anybody. And Airbnb is not so wonderful. It’s very seasonal.” He thinks Bry may be overreacting, adding, “We’d much rather rent to a nurse and not have to hassle with people coming in and out all the time.”

A city ordinance, adopted in 2000, requires property owners’ intent on demolishing or converting any SRO units to replace those lost units and pay long-term tenants a relocation fee. Parker said he was not aware of those rules, but added, “Everybody feels good when they can point a finger at someone, but it’s not going to fix the problem. Mental health is the issue. And if you put a mentally ill person in an apartment, they’re still mentally ill.”

“If Barbary Bry thinks this is disgusting,” Parker added, she should work to cut the red tape on housing for the mentally ill. “We’ve just neglected them as a society.”

Spin Cycle appears every other week. Write to johnl@sdcitybeat.com.