Who will follow Tony Krvaric?

Whoever replaces Tony Krvaric as county GOP chairman—if he indeed retires — will have some Trumpian-sized shoes to fill.

If you ever injected truth into politics, you have no politics.

—Will Rogers

Hey, it’s early. No need to panic.

That’s the upshot from local Republican stalwarts Spin spoke to this past week. Word on the street is that the search to find a successor to San Diego County’s boss of bombast, local Republican Party Chairman Tony Krvaric, has drawn little interest so far.

A favorite over the years on this page, the self-proclaimed Croatian-born, Swedish-raised, America-choosing Krvaric has spent the past decade cheerleading to a GOP base that now finds itself trailing both Democrats and no-party-preference voters in countywide registration numbers.

“The Republican Party’s been in decline for years while he’s been at the helm,” local Democratic Party Chairwoman Jessica Hayes told Spin this week. “I’m not really surprised that he’s voluntarily leaving now.”

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves—there’s still the upcoming November general election to help gauge Krvaric’s final legacy, if indeed there will be any finality to it. Even his staunch supporters admit Krvaric has longed to step down as party boss, a volunteer post, for some time.

“He wanted to leave two years ago,” long-time friend and Central Committee alternate Brian Brady explained. “Tony’s quite serious about retiring. And he should. He’s done more than his fair share. For not making a dime, it’s a hard, hard sacrifice. As a friend, I’m thrilled for him. As a donor and alternate Central Committee member, his leadership is going to be sorely missed.”

So far, only frequent Republican Party donor J.D. Bols has confirmed his interest in seeking the chairmanship, but as of right now he isn’t eligible for the position because he is not a Central Committee member, which is required by local party bylaws. Bols, a property manager, said he’s confident that will change before December, when the party will anoint its chairman for a two-year stint.

“I could either get on as a full member or as an alternative of an elected official,” Bols said via email, without providing any further details about those plans.

The only other name to emerge in talking to a handful of Republican insiders is that of Barrett Tetlow, the former local GOP executive director and current chief of staff to San Diego Councilmember Scott Sherman. Efforts to reach Tetlow to confirm his interest were unsuccessful, but his boss told Spin last week that he’s aware of the rumor.

“I haven’t talked with him about it,” Sherman said following a special City Council meeting last week. “I don’t know if he could do both jobs. I mean, he certainly has the energy to do both, but I’ve got a couple years worth of plans,” a reference to Sherman’s time left on the council.

Asked whether he thinks Krvaric will actually step down, Sherman smiled and said, “He says that every year.”

A search does seem under way. Arkan Somo of El Cajon is a Central Committee alternate to the indicted Rep. Duncan Hunter. Somo moved here from Iraq 36 years ago and said he was “approached regarding my interest” but declined.

Somo said his focus is on rebuilding the Neighborhood Market Association (NMA), a once-politically influential trade organization of independent, family-owned convenience store owners that fell into disarray after a legal squabble over questionable spending by its former leader, Mark Arabo. A Superior Court judge ruled last year that the trade group needed new leadership.

“Yes, I was asked, and I was just overwhelmed,” Somo said about the party chairmanship post, adding he was also asked two years ago. “But rebuilding the NMA, that’s a full-time job—besides my four kids. And now I have two grandkids.”

If he had agreed to seek the chairmanship, Somo admits he would likely approach the position differently than Krvaric, who is known for regularly preaching his scorn for Democrats on Twitter, as well as for referring to his car as “the Panzer” and his youthful past as a videogame code cracker of which caught the eye of then-U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft.

“I love Tony, but I think I’d be a different chairman,” Somo said, adding he might be interested in the position at a later date. “I believe I’d bring a completely different take on politics and San Diego, and plant the seeds so we could go back to being civil again. As a Republican, I don’t believe that Democrats hate America. Not many Republican chairmen would say that, but I would. But I’m not sure we’re ready for that.”

Krvaric, who did not respond to a request for comment, likes to tell the story that Ronald Reagan drew his interest in coming to the United States, but he is now firmly a Trump devotee, at least judging by his social-media output. To his credit, he is unflinching in his opinions, his ultra-conservative values and his desire to win.

“There’s a great line of his that should go down as his legacy,” Brady said, “and it’s like, ‘If there’s an eighth grade president, if there’s a junior-high-school president out there, I want the Republican to win.’”

Brady noted that it was said half-jokingly, “but the point he makes is there’s not one school board, not one water board, not one community council that he doesn’t want a Republican on… Yeah, I know Tony’s priniciples are hard-core. He’s hard-core.”

Mayor Kevin Faulconer recently posed for a picture with Krvaric to wish him “bon voyage,” and it made for an odd sight: a mayor who rarely mentions his Republican roots, and who prefers bridges over walls, smiling with the party chairman who parrots Trump’s border-blocking plans.

Still, Brady said the party would do well to find another Krvaric.

“Sometimes we make mistakes, but 92 percent of the time Tony’s right,” Brady said. “He’s a guy who fights for individual liberty in an overly hostile environment in a state that is dominated by people who abhor individual liberty and by media like you who abhor us. He will be hard to replace.”

Frankly, Spin will miss the cranky guy. That is, if he actually leaves.