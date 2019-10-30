Straight Up With a Twist

Dear Edwin:

My friends and I were having a tough time getting drinks at a busy Gaslamp nightclub recently. Customers were rushing to the bar so fast, it was hard for the bartenders to tell whose turn it was. They served about four people who had arrived after us and our wait time was around 25 minutes. I really don’t want to be the guy who shouts, “Hey, we were next!” but how else can I let the bartender know he’s skipping my turn on busy nights like this?

~Sincerely, Kevin from Coronado

Dear Kevin:

You can’t. Not if you don’t want to be that guy. I have been frequenting bars for nearly 40 years and have yet to find a solution to that problem. Because the reality is, if you make a stink about it, sure, they may notice you in that moment. But you will lose favor with the bartenders, which will only hurt you in the long run. For me, the only option is to remember “The Serenity Prayer” my mother taught me as a child.

God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I cannot accept and the wisdom to avoid the Gaslamp.

Focus on acceptance. Chalk it up to the emotional cost of patronizing a place that is so awesome, everyone wants to go there. And by “everyone,” I mean hotties. Otherwise you could just go to a dive bar and get those drinks twice as fast for half the price.

It should also be noted that you most likely were not waiting 25 minutes. It may have seemed that long, but our perception of time slows when we are waiting for something; especially when the thing we are waiting for is a fix. I mean, let’s be honest, a bartender is a drug dealer and, as Lou Reed explained, waiting for your “man” can be excruciating.

“He’s never early / he’s always late / First thing that you learn is that you always gotta wait / I’m waiting for my man.”

So, no, not much you can do in that situation, other than to gaze at the staff with the kind of desperate eyes that say, “I’m wilting over here!” That said, there is something you can do to expedite your next visit to the bar and that is to tip big on this visit. Tip something significant, something they will notice. I recommend somewhere between 30% and 50%. And make sure to get that tip credit! On slow nights it’s not so important, but on busy ones—when bartenders are so weeded they make headless chickens look stoic—hand the tip to him or her directly. And for God’s sake, have your order ready! I can’t count the times when, on a busy night, I finally rolled up to take a customer’s order and they turned to their group and asked, “OK, what is everyone having?” Do that and don’t be surprised if the bartender is gone by the time you’re ready to order.

Dear Ed:

My wife is two months pregnant and wants me to stop drinking in solidarity. Is this fair? Do I really need to lay off the sauce for seven more months?

~Jonah

Hey Jonah, I think most people will agree that the partner of a pregnant woman should be as supportive as possible. Even I—a person who has never had a person growing inside, nor have I ever lived with a person who had a person growing inside—know how pregnancy can ravage a woman’s mind and body. So, yes, you should be offering a crap-ton of support. That means accompanying her to doctor’s appointments, assuming most of the household responsibilities, going on late night ice cream runs, massaging feet, drawing baths, holding her hair back while she vomits, reading books about pregnancy’s effect on preggers, and of course, never using the word “pregger” in her presence. But quitting drinking? At a time when you need that nip more than ever? I’m just wondering if a compromise can’t be reached.

Promise not to drink in her presence. Don’t stock beer in the fridge. Don’t leave bottles of wine lying around to remind her of the fun she’s not allowed to have. Do not even think about hosting that monthly poker binge at your house. Vow to never come home hammered and if you do screw up and heave all over the place when you get home, just say, “I’m puking in solidarity with you, Honey. For the team!”

OK, I’m kidding about the last one, but I think a compromise is, well, a good compromise. I don’t know if your wife would be open to it, but I do know that I would never ask, or even want, any partner of mine to give up something they enjoy because I am not able to. Either way, congrats to you both. Oh, and do us all a favor. When the child is old enough, please for the love of god, teach him or her to have their order ready. It’s little lessons like these that make the world a better place.

Edwin Decker is not a licensed therapist or psychologist. In fact, his only qualification—other than that he thinks he knows everything—is the 25-plus years he spent behind the bar listening to the liver-aching of desperados and dipsomaniacs. Heed his advice at your peril. Send questions to ed@sdcitybeat.com.