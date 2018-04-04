It's a long way to the tap

Beer and rock ‘n’ roll go together better than most things. Beer’s inspired countless anthems to excess and debauchery, from Fear’s “More Beer” to ZZ Top’s “Beer Drinkers & Hell Raisers.” In turn, rock ‘n’ roll has inspired a lot of brewers to pattern a brew after a band, a song or even a music venue. This is especially true in San Diego, where a long list of brewers have collaborated with bands or released beers inspired by them. Here’s a list of some of the more notably recent band brews.

Pizza Port Eukaryst Sinister Stout

Like a lot of bands in town, metal quintet Eukaryst has a brewer among its ranks: bassist Gino Fontana. He brews at Pizza Port, and a collaboration with the band The Burning of Rome helped to inspire Eukaryst’s own brew, Eukaryst Sinister Stout. True to the band’s sound, it’s “dark and heavy,” and it’s brewed with 15 specialty malts, cocoa nibs and a Mexican chocolate bar. It’s kind of like drinking a death-metal dessert, though it’s pretty boozy, so a little goes a long way. It’s still in rotation at the brewery’s Ocean Beach location and best consumed on those rare gloomy days in San Diego.

Amplified Ale WorksSure Fire Rye IPA

Funk collective Sure Fire Soul Ensemble first collaborated with Amplified Ale Works back in 2016 for their signature Rye IPA, which has gone through several batches since the two first teamed up. It’s easy to see why, since it’s a hoppy but easy-drinking IPA; flavorful but not too bitter. Amplified has poured all of its last batch, but representatives from both the band and the brewery have said they want to do another, so look out for that this summer.

Amplified have also collaborated with other bands including Western Settings, DFMK and Low Volts. Well, actually, everything on the tap list is inspired by bands, such as the official Mötörhead Born to Lose IPA, the Beastie Boys-inspired Check Your Hops and the Blues Brothers-inspired Getting the Band Back Together.

Fall Brewing

As breweries go, Fall is punk as fuck, and the brewery walls lined with vintage hardcore posters certainly drive home that point. Among its most widely available beers is Plenty For All Pilsner, which was named after “Plenty For All,” the closing track on Audit in Progress by local bruisers Hot Snakes (it’s also probably the beer I drink the most these days). That band’s John Reis is also the namesake for the brewery’s Speedo’s Tiki Love God English Brown, and many of the posters on the walls came from his personal collection. Also among the brewery’s punk-inspired offerings are Rise Above Czech Pale Lager (Black Flag) and the intense but delicious Bourbon Barrel Aged Jinx Remover (Jawbreaker), which won a Gold award at the 2016 World Beer Cup.

× Expand Photo by Candice Eley Fall Brewing’s Jinx Remover

Belching BeaverPhantom Bride IPA/Swerve City

OK, so The Deftones aren’t a local band, but they are one of the more high-profile bands to get their own official beer in San Diego, outside of, uh, Sublime. Though unlike the Eukaryst stout, Belching Beaver’s Phantom Bride isn’t as bold an assault on the senses. It’s a pretty refreshing brew, and was popular enough that it’s available year-round on tap and canned, and even inspired a second Deftones collaboration, Swerve City, a much fruitier beer that’s available seasonally in limited release. It doesn’t necessarily seem all that metal to me, but I’d still drink it.

Oliver Brewing Co.Great Electric Quest - The Madness

Local heavy psych-rockers Great Electric Quest have teamed up with Maryland’s Oliver Brewing Co. for this beer, which hasn’t yet been released. Since Oliver doesn’t have a local taproom, it remains to be seen whether it’ll be poured locally. The good news is that it’ll be canned, so anyone who needs a hoppy care package can get one straight from the internet.

Thorn Street Rock the Pale Ale

Thorn Street took the music-beer collaboration to a different level by honoring local venue The Casbah with its own beer. The American Pale Ale, at 5.3 percent ABV, is not so high in alcohol content that one couldn’t enjoy several rounds while watching a set of bands tear it up at The Casbah, where it’s on tap. It’s also in cans, and the design depicts the famous chrome flames and moon from the venue’s facade.