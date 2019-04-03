A hard look at hard kombucha

× Expand Photo by Ryan Bradford Flight at JuneShine

Let’s get one thing straight: I know that kombucha is not beer. As I type these words, I’m bracing to be well, actually’d to death by a craft beer mob.

However, the two beverages have a lot in common. For the uninformed, kombucha is fermented tea that boasts health benefits, such as probiotics to aid digestion and antioxidants that help cells combat free radicals (toxic byproducts of metabolism, not the bucket hat-wearing band that wrote “You Get What You Give”). The similarity with beer stems from its fermentation process, which involves yeast. Hell, if I were looking at a family tree of bevvies, I’d say beer has more similarities to kombucha than it does with cider.

For that reason, it makes sense that high-alcohol kombucha has gently elbowed its way into craft breweries and beer shops. In fact, the advent of the beverage seems so sudden that I found the whole movement bewildering.

But that’s not to say I wasn’t excited! And I’m sure I’m not the only one who saw this as an opportunity to dive headfirst into a new, boozy movement.

JuneShine (3052 El Cajon Blvd.) feels like it was tailor-made for North Park. Nestled in the CRAFT by Brewery Igniter space on El Cajon Boulevard, the trendy space is well-lit with white walls and hanging plants. The clientele seemed like a healthy mix of college students, young mothers, yoga people and social media influencer types. Yes, it’s overwhelmingly twee, but I found that to be a refreshing change from the starkness of most brewery tasting rooms.

I ordered a flight, which came with four tastings for $11. Even the flavors I picked were trendier than I could ever aspire to be: blood-orange mint, “Painkiller Midnight” (a tropical concoction of pineapple and activated charcoal), cucumber mojito and “The Greens” (green health juice, but in kombucha form).

My first sip from the blood-orange mint confused me. Why does this work? I thought. My wise friend remarked that the beverage was guilty of the faux pas of mixing citrus and a flavor most associated with toothpaste. Yet, I was down. Perhaps the novelty of drinking kombucha instead of beer skewed my experience, but I was even more forgiving of the flavors I liked less, like The Greens (why do I ever think that I like the taste of celery?)

However, after going ham on four healthy pours of 6 percent ABV kombucha, they all began to taste the same, and I actually yearned for a beer to cleanse my palate.

A few days later, I found a very fine selection of kombuchas at Baron’s Market. Being a dude who’s easily distracted by bright colors, I picked up a can of Nova Easy Kombucha, which is an offshoot of Chula Vista brewery Novo Brazil. I might have gone too far into hippie territory by choosing the lavender hibiscus flavor, as it was a little too floral for my taste. But halfway through, it began to taste like a gin cocktail, which goes to show that the magical powers of kombucha are strong and varied.

Finally, I picked up a 22-ouncer of Boochcraft’s grapefruit-flavored kombucha from Bottlecraft. With a 7 percent ABV, San Diego’s original kombucha is definitely a party. Everybody in da club getting probiotic! Out of all the brands I tried, this one felt the most like an introductory booch, which was good for this noob. It tasted medicinal and comforting—a little like an Emergen-C.

By the end of the bottle, I was feeling pretty, pretty, pret-tay good. Must be all those antioxidants and fighting free radicals, right?