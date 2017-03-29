Brown-bagging it at Iron Fist Brewing Co.

× Expand Photo Matt Baldwin Cesar Torres of Iron Fist Brewing Co.

On the last Sunday morning in February, roughly 30 volunteers gathered at the Iron Fist Brewing Co. tasting room in Barrio Logan to assemble brown-bag lunches and decorate them with artwork and inspirational messages. They then spent several hours walking the streets of the surrounding neighborhoods, handing out the meals and engaging one-on-one with the homeless people they encountered.

It’s part of a new monthly outreach initiative at the brewery spearheaded by Cesar Torres, Iron Fist’s San Diego Regional Manager, working in conjunction with the 501(c)3 charitable giving foundation #HashtagLunchbag. Returning to Iron Fist in December 2016 after a stint with Mike Hess Brewing, Torres was struck by the large percentage of homeless concentrated in Barrio Logan and adjoining areas and wanted to do something about it. Having volunteered at previous #HashtagLunchbag events, he thought they would be a perfect fit for the brewery.

“I was really struck by the uniqueness of it,” he says of those previous experiences with #HashtagLunchbag, “of the great synergy of people coming together to contribute. One of the biggest issues with these events is finding space to operate out of. This tasting room offers the perfect solution for that.” Plus, he believes the outreach is perfectly in keeping with Iron Fist’s established portfolio of charity work.

Eve Sieminski, one of the founders and owners of Iron Fist, agrees, though she also acknowledges this is the brewery’s first homeless-related program.

“We’re a little sheltered up here,” she says of Iron Fist’s principal Vista location where homelessness isn’t a day-to-day sight. “When we opened the Barrio Logan location, I couldn’t believe what we were seeing.”

With Sieminski’s approval, Torres coordinated the first event, creating flyers and social media campaigns, and even fronting the initial money to cover lunchbag supplies, which he says he “mostly” recouped from later volunteer donations.

As laudable a goal as feeding the homeless is, #HashtagLunchbag’s approach isn’t above criticism. With slogans like, “by feeding others you’re helping yourself!” and “reap the fruits of your deed!” the organization’s website strongly emphasizes the social and emotional rewards reaped by the giver, not the recipient. Noticeably absent are any testimonials by those whom the outreach events are intended to help.

When asked about this discrepancy, #HashtagLunchbag issued a boilerplate statement via email: “Unfortunately, we don’t currently have testimonials from our recipients to share with you but this is something we’re looking to collect in the near future” (the spokesperson declined to identify themselves, and subsequent inquiries have gone unanswered). So while they repeatedly state the importance of creating awareness, they also neglect to provide event coordinators any advice on how to direct that awareness once they have it.

More broadly, there’s a larger issue faced by outreach programs such as this. That is, they inherently treat the symptoms of homelessness, not the disease. Critics would argue that while providing food to the hungry is always a good thing, a lunch isn’t going to address someone’s mental health or addiction issues, and all of the positive messages in the world won’t get someone off the street without follow-up.

“This is what’s called ‘basic needs outreach’,” says local homeless advocate Michael McConnell, who runs the HomelessnessSD Facebook and Twitter pages. He notes that while basic needs outreach is seldom harmful, it frequently isn’t intended as a step towards systemic change, and encourages charitable givers to clearly define what their goals are. “If they want to enact systemic change, they need to connect with professional outreach providers working to take the homeless off the street.”

For his part, Torres is aware of these issues and is working on them, though he hasn’t arrived at a solution yet.

“That’s something I don’t have the answer to, and I want to have the answer to it,” he says, acknowledging that Iron Fist’s initiative has a learning curve to navigate around. “Moving forward, I want to see how we can grow this into something larger. How do we tackle the big issues and make sure we aren’t just going out and doing something that makes us feel good for the day?”

To that end, he’s exploring means to bring Iron Fist’s existing charity relationships to bear, as well as reaching out to other organizations. Though the program is still in the early phases, he feels confident with the level of ongoing engagement he’s already seeing from volunteers, many of whom are pursuing further opportunities for helping the homeless.

“Everyone was really engaged, and really dove in,” says Danielle George, a participant in Iron Fist’s first #HashtagLunchbag event. “Afterwards people were asking Cesar how they can get more involved, and brainstorming ideas for the next event.”

By holding monthly events, Torres and Iron Fist hope to foster ongoing direct personal connections between the community and the homeless they’re helping, which McConnell claims is a crucial step in getting the homeless of the street.