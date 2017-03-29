Checking in with Chuck Silva

× Expand Photo courtesy of Silva Brewing Chuck & MJ Silva at Central Coast Distributing.

Chuck Silva was the brewmaster at Green Flash Brewing Company for over a decade, but he is so much more than that. He’s the creator of Green Flash’s iconic West Coast IPA, as well as his namesake Silva Stout and Great American Beer Fest gold medal-winning Belgian imperial IPA Le Freak.

He’s also an all-around local brewing legend and left a void in the San Diego brewing scene when he ventured northward to the heart of wine country in order to open Silva Brewing (525 Pine St., Suite B, Paso Robles). The brewery shares a space with the independent craft beer bar The Pour House.

Paso Robles is better known for its vineyards and rolling hills than for being a craft beer destination, despite the 21-year presence of renowned brewery Firestone Walker Brewing Company, the company behind Velvet Merlin oatmeal stout and many other award-winning releases. With a smattering of other microbreweries and the addition of Silva Brewing, Paso Robles isn’t exactly poised to become the next big beer city, but the quaint Central Coast town has already welcomed the former San Diegan and his business partner/wife MJ into the fold.

“MJ and I are living the dream—which I have to remind myself sometimes because what we’re doing definitely isn’t easy, even with the experience we both have,” says Silva, who originally hails from San Luis Obispo. With merely two employees and a modestly-sized facility (1,500 square feet includes both the tasting room and brewhouse), plus a 1,000 barrel per year capacity, their focus on small-batch offerings reflects the small, but growing craft beer scene in San Luis Obispo County.

“There is a burgeoning craft beer scene [in Paso Robles] that is also surrounded by a wine culture, which more closely resembles the craft beer scene in San Diego,” Silva says. “The small-town vibe is pretty nice and the tourism in Paso adds a fun element as people seek out local beer, wine and distilled spirits.”

Despite a similarly heavy reliance on tourists stopping by their 333-square-foot tasting room for the bulk of their service, Silva recognizes the stark differences between the San Diego and Paso Robles craft beer industries.

“I still regard San Diego as ‘Beer Mecca’ with the sheer number of breweries and the diversity of beer offerings,” Silva says. “[However], it does seem that the area is saturated with breweries and competition has elevated, especially when you see breweries opening additional tasting room locations that compete with the local craft beer bars. I’ve also noticed there have been closings, which I suppose is inevitable when competition becomes more fierce.”

Silva Brewing officially opened its doors in December 2016 and has released 10 different recipes to date. In the future, fans can expect a continuously rotating list of brews, including iterations of his signature West Coast-style IPAs, barrel-aged options and a smoked porter brewed in collaboration with Colby Chandler from Ballast Point. This particular collaboration will be available at Ballast Point Little Italy at the end of March, but Silva also confirmed he’d like to explore more collaborations in the future as well as increase his output.

“We intend to expand, doubling in size. We’re still soul searching regarding how big we want to be overall,” Silva says.

Although Silva Brewing beers aren’t officially distributed in San Diego (yet), an unofficial keg run to Round Table Pizza (6110 Friars Road, Suite 111) earlier this month was the city’s first introduction to their offerings. Thirsty locals can also look forward to Silva Brewing taps appearing at beer-centric bars such as Hamilton’s Tavern (1521 30th St.), Small Bar (4628 Park Blvd.) and Fathom Bistro, Bait, and Tackle (1776 Shelter Island Drive) in the next few weeks.

Silva’s September 2015 announcement of his departure sparked rumors that Green Flash was on the cusp of selling to a macro beer conglomerate, but those whispers turned out to be unfounded—and will hopefully stay that way. Still, Silva wasn’t the first local beer bigwig to leave San Diego and he won’t be the last. Recent departures include Monkey Paw’s Cosimo Sorrentino to Copenhagen, Alpine Beer’s Bobby Matthews to Europe and Mike Hess Brewing’s Mike Beebe to Los Angeles to name just a few. With these San Diego beer talent exports, locals have the opportunity to experience a taste of home nearly everywhere in the world. And for San Diegans who find themselves on the road through Paso Robles, Silva says the invitation to experience his labor of love is always open.

“Please stop in on your travels through the Central Coast of California to taste the Silva Brewing lineup and take a growler or two with you on your journey.”