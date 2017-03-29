Fake Beer!

× Expand Illustrations by Carolyn Ramos

Beer Bro Bro Beard Hazy IPA

Notice your beard has gotten a pungent, hoppy aroma after all those IPAs? How about reinvesting those hop-hairs into a special brew? This beer has actually been pre-bearded for an extra hazy, hairy mouthfeel. Hold on...something on my tongue...

Jason Mraz Farm Ale

Brewed with fresh avocados from Jason Mraz’s Fallbrook farm (avocados are a fruit!). It’s avocado-doo-ba-diddle-ski-deet-n-deet-a-pow-a-licious.

Pina Colada Passion Fruit Watermelon Canteloupe Ale

Grapefruit beer is pretty good. Watermelon? Sure. But why stop there?! This extra fruity, sweet and fragrant ale has just a hint of beer, and actually does the trick when you’ve had a long day of brewing and forgot to pick up a bar of Irish Spring.

Definitely Not an IPA Pilsner

Huh? What is this? It sorta tastes like beer, and it’s getting you drunk, but where’s the dankness? Here’s the secret, homeboy: It’s not an IPA. But don’t fret! It’s still beer. If you don’t say anything, we won’t either—nobody will know that you strayed. [winky emoji]

Pretty Much Just Hops Triple IPA

Sometimes you want your beer to not only punch you in the face, but also knock you the fuck out, leave you bleeding on the floor, rob you of your money, steal your wife, start a religious cult and encourage mass suicide via hoppy zeal—because life’s too short for weak shit, bro.

Jeff Sessions session ipa:

When you’re sitting through long confirmation hearings, you don’t want to get too tipsy too early. This extremely white...er, light, session ale is just what you need when you’ve gotta chill in Congress for a while. Recuse yourself from high ABVs!