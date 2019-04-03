FOMO, flagships and the future of brewing

× Expand Photo courtesy of Judith Downie / CSUSM Steve Wagner and Greg Koch at Stone Brewing Company in 1996

Over the past three decades, the San Diego craft beer industry has evolved from its modest origins into a monolithic titan of the international craft brewing marketplace.

After Prohibition’s repeal in 1933, only three breweries operated in San Diego. But when a law passed in 1982 that relaxed restrictions on brewpubs, it sparked the city’s first real brewery boom. In the next 20 years, over two dozen independent brewhouses opened their doors. Some of these early adopters, such as Stone Brewing, Karl Strauss Brewing Company, Green Flash Brewing Company and Ballast Point still dominate the marketplace, Today, there are 200-plus operational breweries, satellite tasting rooms and planned brewhouses in San Diego county alone—a vastly different landscape from even a few years ago.

Now in its 23rd year, Stone Brewing has hundreds of beers in its past and present portfolio. Some have fared better than others, but one has managed to remain a mainstay: Stone IPA. Originally released in 1997 for the brewery’s first anniversary, Stone calls it “the IPA that launched generations of hop fanatics.” Although the original recipe was slightly tweaked in 2016 by adding additional dry hops, it remains a crucial piece of the modern local beer movement’s foundation. Other definitive brews include Karl Strauss’ Red Trolley Ale (released in 1989), Alpine Beer Company’s Nelson IPA (released in 2005), Ballast Point’s Sculpin (released in 2005), and Pizza Port’s Swami’s IPA (released in 1992).

In the mid-’90s (considered to be the second wave of San Diego craft brewing) consumer demand dictated consistency and familiarity. It’s true to a much smaller degree today; back then, flagship beers were breweries’ bread and butter versus a continuously rotating portfolio of fresh releases. Another veteran of the industry, AleSmith Brewing Company’s Peter Zien, reflects on the sea change.

“I don’t know when I first noticed, but it just seemed like people wanted the new bright, shiny toys and the breweries that could flex and give them new offerings frequently seemed to be doing the best,” he recalls. “We took note of that.”

When Zien assumed ownership of AleSmith in 2002, the brewery’s lineup consisted solely of 10 year-round beers, five seasonals, and a handful of special releases. Their Decadence line launched in 2005 in order to brew one new recipe every year—and that was it.

But as the paradigm of craft beer drinkers continued to shift and the number of breweries in operation increased, Zien realized that AleSmith would have to adjust their output in order to remain relevant. They recently added a 10-barrel system specifically to meet demand for more trend-driven brews (like their first year-round hazy IPA, released in February).

Despite what some may consider to be caving into the haze craze, Zien remains adamant that AleSmith remains a “classic brewery with world-class beers” at heart.

“I’m never going to chase a fad,” Zien claims. “[But] it’s fun. I mean, geez, I could have never predicted some of these new trends. But I welcome them, and I welcome the challenge… we’re changing with the times.”

While AleSmith tiptoes gingerly into the future and ever-so-slightly away from relying so heavily on their flagships, other long-established breweries that helped shape the modern craft beer scene are also tasked with the seemingly impossible burden of staying true to their roots while also appealing to trend-driven consumer demands. Green Flash came under fire over its botched acquisition of Alpine in 2014 and subsequent foreclosure in 2018, but recently attempted to tap into nostalgia with a fresh rebrand for its iconic West Coast IPA.

Some newer breweries are going yet another route, eschewing flagships entirely and opting to brew new beers as often as possible—sometimes every single batch. In 2017, Mikkeller San Diego released a different beer every week in restricted quantities and leveraged social media to drive up demand.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Judith Downie / CSUSM Karl Strauss

Social media has proven to be a key factor in how breweries engage with customers and how those interactions shape what beers get made. Limiting quantity creates a sense of urgency, or FOMO (fear of missing out).

The millennial generation is often blamed for the cultural surge of FOMO. It’s no coincidence that millennials also happen to make up over half of the entire craft beer demographic (according to a Brewers Association survey). Another BA survey cites that 62 percent of millennials are more likely to become loyal customers of a beer company if a brand engages with them on social media. With statistics like these, it’s no wonder that traditional marketing methods are falling by the wayside in favor of social media, while presenting breweries (and restaurants) in San Diego and beyond with fresh obstacles.

“It will be interesting to gauge the next few years,” says Jeremy Moynier, Stone’s Senior Manager of Brewing & Innovation. “The landscape is definitely changing… it’s both an exciting and a challenging time in craft beer.”

Movements like #FlagshipFebruary celebrate the beers that paved the way for today’s craft beer industry, but have yet to make a significant dent in the mindset of the modern consumer. According to a 2015 Nielsen report, millennials try 5.1 different beer brands per month and 15 percent of that group try 10 or more. Variety is key to survival, or so it seems.

But as for the future, Zien thinks that there’s room for tried-and-true brews as well as one-off releases.

“I would like to think that the classics never die out,” says Zien. “I think there’s always a place for these beers.”