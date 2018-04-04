FAKE BEERS!

Illustrations by Carolyn Ramos

Drunken Hunter

Made with increasingly rare Dragon Blood hops from an Alpine bunny farm, this cherry-tinged sour brew is perfect for cigar pairings. It might be pulled from shelves for ethics violations, but it’s only available through Nov. 6, 2018 anyway.

P.O.’Douls

I… I feel so alive! And so sober! Why? Because P.O.’Douls is a refreshing non-alcoholic lager that has Jesus’ stamp of approval. Packaged in a handy nu-metal can that’s perfect for the youth of the nation.

Ironic Sexism Ale

Don’t worry about the label. We’re actually very woke. We’re just making fun of other beer labels. We totally support women. We actually have a girl employee at our brewery, and she thought the label was cool. It’s the beer that matters! Stop being so sensitive! Fuck you then! Eat a dick!

Brewery BubbleBurst IIIPA

This mostly alcohol hop explosion is our last-ditch attempt to one-up the hundreds of other IPAs in town. No really, it’s so hoppy and bitter it might actually taste the same coming up as it does going down. Perfect for bearded dudes who like waiting in lines to drink beer. For real tho, please drink this or our brewery will fail.

Matcha Brew About Nothing

With a noticeably earthy taste and a selfie-worthy mouthfeel, this beer is rich in antioxidants and catechins. Don’t know what either of those things are? That’s OK, because they’re, like, totally good for you. Like, so what if it tastes like dirt. It, like, totally fights cancer or something.

CBD IPA WTFLOL GTFO

IDK. DGMW, DIY IMO.BTW, BFF, BYOB. ROTFL!K? K.