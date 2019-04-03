× Expand All illustrations by Carolyn Ramos

Grape Nuts Brown Ale

Cereal beers are the new trend, and this seemingly never-ending brown ale actually expands after you open the can. It will even turn into a healthy, solid loaf if you don’t drink it fast enough. A trip down nostalgia lane for those who miss foods that have the consistency of kitty litter.

3.11 Amber Ale

With an ultra-low alcohol content, this is the beer for the most chill seshes. There’s really nothing remarkable about it, but undiscerning drinkers will be down (DOWN!) with the good vibes of this inoffensive beer. Amber is the color of this sweet bevvie!

Machado Michelada

Made with cerveza and a special blend of lime, tomato and chile juice, this refreshing can of spiciness is only available at Petco Park. Plus, it only costs $20 for a 13-ounce can! Drink enough of them and it might make you forget the Padres are paying a player $30 million a year to finish third instead of fifth in the division.

NIMBYeer Ultra

Oh no! Another brewery moved into your neighborhood and is ruining everything? Beer bros taking up all the parking spots? All those used hops making it smell like a wet dog? Well, this is the beer for you! A light, crisp, decidedly non-hoppy yellow fizz that’s so corporate, craft beer enthusiasts will be too busy angrily tweeting about it to actually go to the brewery in your hood.

Brett Kavanaugh Lager

The perfect beer for people who LIKE BEER. Like, really LIKE BEER! Crack open a can with Squee and Moose and forget all your troubles. Hell, forget everything! Whatever vile things you’ve done in the past will be erased when this ultra pale and underwhelming lager hits your lips.

Just Corn

This isn’t your dad’s corn syrup-laced beer! It’s literally just fermented corn. Don’t settle for a yellowy cheap beer, with its negligible amount of corn syrup. Jimmy cracks open a corn beer and we care! With a syrupy texture and a sweet aftertaste, it doesn’t taste any worse than a Bud Light or, at worst, a Bud Light Orange.