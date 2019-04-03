Giving the scene a shot

× Expand Photo by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña Blood Saison at Border X Brewing

I don’t like beer. I don’t like the smell, the taste or the way it suddenly makes my pants shrink. But no matter the day, event or occasion I seem to find myself constantly surrounded by it.

Now before the rabid craft supporters are tempted to troll me, please hear me out. Just because I don’t like chugging beer doesn’t mean I don’t admire the craft, passion and dedication that goes into making the local beer scene the best in the U.S., if not the world.

For those very reasons, I took it upon myself to find beers I found enjoyable despite the fact that I haven’t historically liked beer. I know I’m not alone in this. So the idea was to write something for those people who may find themselves at a brewery (whether it’s for a special occasion, a date or drinks with friends) and can comfortably order something they might find enjoyable. No guarantees on the pant shrinkage.

Now, the old me would have simply asked the boyfriend to pick something “tolerable,” but instead, I summoned the help of my beer-loving gal pals.

“I’m working on a story about beer for people who don’t like beer... do any breweries come to mind?” my text reads.

They all come back with various options but I take my friend Marissa up on her offer to visit one of her favorite breweries, Kilowatt (1875 Cable St.) in Ocean Beach. If I were to describe the kind of place my friend Marissa would be attracted to, Kilowatt—with its psychedelic prints and color changing tables—would be it.

Rather than bother the busy bartender on a Friday afternoon, I ask Marissa what she thinks a person who doesn’t like beer might appreciate. From her recommendations, I find two beers I enjoy: the S3 cucumber sour and the S3 strawberry sour. Both are 3.3 percent ABV Berliner Weisse beers with hints of fruity flavor. They are surprisingly refreshing and I don’t find myself cringing after every sip. They both go down smooth and I get a good buzz.

None of my friends recommend Border X Brewing (2181 Logan Ave.) in Barrio Logan, but it’s down the block from my apartment so I’ve tried their Blood Saison, a tart beer with hibiscus and agave syrup. In the past, I’ve made the mistake of getting a full glass and then spent the night “babysitting” my warm beer. On a recent visit, however, I make the wise decision to order a taster instead, which is enough to enjoy the flavor and leave room for a quesadilla from the taco cart in the patio. The $2 taster is also kind on my wallet.

Finally, CityBeat web editor Ryan Bradford suggested that I try Modern Times’ Sula, a Berliner Weisse-style beer. In my ignorance, however, I accidentally purchase a four pack of Modern Times’ Fruitlands instead, but it’s a sour and my past experiences with sours have been good. Fruitlands is exactly what it sounds like: a burst of fruit in my mouth with strong hints of passion fruit and guava. It’s definitely sour, but the sweet guava gives it a good balance. I wouldn’t mind drinking these at a BBQ.

Of course, if drinking beer still seems impossible, most breweries have different options and some are experimenting with hard cider, seltzer and kombucha (click here for more on that). Even for those averse to beer, it’s worth taking the time to appreciate the passion that goes into all these creations.