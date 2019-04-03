Guardian of the Guild

× Expand Photo by Paradeigm Matthew Zirpolo

Matthew Zirpolo is an outrageously cheerful guy. As the president and co-founder of Burgeon Beer Company in Carlsbad and the current president of the San Diego Brewers Guild, he has reason to be. According to California State University San Marcos’ 2018 economic report, the $1.1 billion local craft beer industry provides over 6,000 jobs across the county. Our Guild is the largest regional guild in the country and has been going strong since 1997. All good, right?

Not exactly.

“It is kind of a tough time in craft beer,” admits Zirpolo. “There are some closures happening, closures of breweries that I think make fantastic beer. So it’s really tough to see that, especially from [the Guild’s] standpoint.”

As the new head of the Guild whose mission is “to promote San Diego breweries and create an open line of communication between brewers—connecting a strong and vibrant community,” Zirpolo inherited some unique challenges from his predecessors. The past decade has been a heyday for San Diego beer, but recent controversies and closures have rattled the community, begging the question: Has San Diego beer peaked?

“You can’t just make good beer anymore. You also have to be able to run a business; you also have to be able to market yourselves and sell the beer,” explains Zirpolo. That’s why he’s chosen to focus on educational initiatives during his one-year tenure as Guild president. This, he says, will ensure that independently-owned breweries have all the tools they need to succeed in an increasingly crowded field.

Some of these initiatives include expanding the 2019 economic summit with more breakout sessions specifically geared toward different segments of the industry (brewery owners, taproom managers, and so on). He also plans to improve the Guild’s “Tap Into Knowledge” sessions, collaborative panels aimed at sharing industry knowledge with brewery and bar employees that he hopes will eventually “trickle down” to consumers.

According to Zirpolo, promoting this type of communal knowledge among breweries is key to what makes the San Diego beer community special.

“This industry was founded with a beautiful, cohesive nature and with more and more breweries coming onto the scene, I think it’s more important now than ever to make sure that we all work together as a team. What we can accomplish if we work together is going to go up exponentially.”

But for all the positive collaboration within the indie beer scene, Zirpolo explains that it’s still a threatened industry.

“The Guild is focused on supporting independent breweries in San Diego… because we’re stronger as a whole and we can actually compete against these big beer conglomerates that have lobbyists at the capitol all day long trying to push bills that could potentially put us out of business,” he says.

Part of his duties as Guild president is to represent San Diego with the California Craft Brewers Association in Sacramento, where he plans to meet with legislators to discuss laws that affect small breweries’ ability to compete with mega-corporations like MillerCoors (which owns Saint Archer) and Constellation Brands (which own Ballast Point). Zirpolo is optimistic about the opportunity.

“I’m going to make sure that we still always have a fighting chance in San Diego.”