Message on a bottle

× Expand Photo by Torrey Bailey Andy Davis

Andy Davis sits at a table inside his Solana Beach art studio and gallery, which he calls the Space Station. The crisp white walls are splashed with natural light and paintings of vibrant orange and turquoise. The Space Station materializes Davis’ artistic style of geometric ’60s surf culture. He cracks open Duck Foot Brewing Company’s brand new Secret Spot Hazy IPA, a beer packaged the previous day in a can that features his art.

“This is awesome, wow,” Davis says, seeing the can for the first time. “It’s all happening.”

The Secret Spot Hazy IPA is part of a yearlong collaboration between Davis and Duck Foot. Davis’ designs will wrap around the cans of four different beer recipes set to be released throughout the year.

“Andy’s work just embodies surfing. He’s probably the best known surf artist in the world, and that was really lucky for us,” says Duck Foot co-founder Matt DelVecchio. “The North County people all kind of stick together and support each other, so there’s that too.”

This is the first time Duck Foot has collaborated with a local artist. Previously, Duck Foot hired DelVecchio’s friend in New York, who created iconic drawings such as a monstrous fowl looming over skyscrapers for its Duckzilla Double White IPA.

“This is sort of a step in a different direction to juxtapose it a little bit like, it’s still [Duck Foot], we’re just doing something with an artist,” says Davis.

Still, the decision to deck a can with true art is a road few breweries have gone down. Companies such as Modern Times, Mission Brewing, Thorn Street and many more rely on their logos.

“It’s not a personal thing, it’s work for hire,” says Davis. “It’s more about the company’s branding than it is the collaboration with somebody else.”

The bottles that do have eye-catching artwork often feature outsourced work: Novo Brazil Brewing’s colorful designs were made by a Brazilian artist; Tijuana brewhouse Insurgente coats some of its drinking vessels in original creations by a Los Angeles-based artist; and Mikkeller Brewing showcases a Philadelphia artist’s work.

If there’s one San Diego brewery that can make the argument in favor of a local artistic collaboration, it’s the recently controversial Ballast Point. The brewery’s resident artist, Paul Elder, has painted the label design for every bottle, all the way back to the first releases of Longfin Lager and Big Eye India Pale Ale. Elder’s work is arguably the most iconic to come out of the San Diego beer scene, and is now featured on T-shirts, bicycle jerseys, disc golf sets, skateboards and more.

“[The label] is important, it’s at the point of sale,” says Elder. “It means as much as the salesperson, and a lot of [breweries] seem not to give it much thought. You look and there’s a lot of computer-generated, concise true logos but a lot people consider our stuff, Ballast Point, not to be a label. It’s artwork on a beer.”

Elder says the computerized route may be because some companies lack a strong, centralized imagery to get behind.

“Some of them have a name that doesn’t lend itself to having art,” he says. “What has more opportunity than the ocean?”

Aside from Ballast Point, Pariah Brewing and Fall Brewing have both successfully employed San Diego-based artists. And Carlsbad native Sean Dominguez is the resident artist for Pizza Port, Port Brewing and Lost Abbey.

“I see a lot more breweries going toward a sort of cookie cutter, not to say in a negative way, but more of a kind of simple but drastic look with very bold, very minimal colors,” says Port Brewing and Lost Abbey Marketing Director Adam Martinez. “Using Sean isn’t the cheapest thing, but we feel it’s right for the brand.”

Martinez says Lost Abbey aims to tell a story through its dramatic, sacrilegious labels. But for most breweries, he says it comes down to maximizing company resources in a competitive industry.

“We’re in a city with 160 other breweries, and sometimes it’s the race to get that beer out,” he says. “If sometimes you can save a little bit of cost and do something a little less time-consuming, I don’t blame people for doing it. Believe me, there are plenty of times I wish I could just write the name of the beer on it and slap it on a bottle and be done with it. But that’s not why they pay me.”

× Expand Andy Davis' beer art

With competition skyrocketing, the pressure mounts for breweries to stand out on the shelf, which could potentially provide more opportunities for local artists like Dominguez, Elder and Davis.

“Even if you’re not a beer snob and don’t know anything about [the beer],” says Davis, “you’re going to be drawn to what’s on it.”