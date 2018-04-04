Out-of-town breweries eyeing San Diego for expansion

× Expand Photo by Quinn Dombrowski / Flickr San Diego: the “Capital of Craft”

The future of local beer is hazy, but one thing is clear: San Diego is an attractive place for out-of-town brewers to set up shop. According to CSU San Marcos’ latest Craft Beer Report, the local beer industry raked in $870 million in 2016 alone. With that revenue potential, it’s no wonder newcomers are trickling into our borders to take advantage of San Diego’s thirsty masses and established reputation as “the capital of craft.”

“It makes sense that several more breweries are making a move to join our local brewing community,” says new San Diego Brewers Guild president Paul Sangster, who’s also co-owner/brewmaster of Rip Current Brewing. At least three new breweries have opened this year already, bringing the tally to 151 active breweries according to West Coaster’s count. One of those is The Bell Marker, a Los Angeles-funded project with San Diegans handling the brew house. Others who’ve settled here from elsewhere, as well as some in the works, include 10 Barrel Brewing (the AB InBev subsidiary from Bend, Oregon), Melvin Brewing from Jackson, Wyoming (which is currently under fire for mishandling an employee’s sexual misconduct off-premises) and Little Miss Brewing from Phoenix, Arizona (who opened in Miramar in 2016 and Normal Heights in 2017).

Cismontane Brewing from Santa Ana and Absolution Brewing Company from Torrance both have San Diegans at the helm who’ve recently returned to their roots. Cismontane is still in the planning stages as Knø Beverage House in Escondido, but Absolution’s Steve Farguson has waited for years to bring part of his business back home. The San Diego outpost, Absolution-by-the-Sea, recently opened in La Jolla.

“The site in La Jolla has always been a long time dream of mine,” says Farguson. “I always hoped the day would come, but it seemed very far away.”

Despite San Diego’s brewery saturation—or oversaturation, according to some—the pull of home was too strong for Farguson to ignore, even though it came “at the worst time… smack dab into a major expansion for the second time in Torrance.” He’s no stranger to the San Diego scene, having called it home for over two decades. But some newcomers may lack the local insight that can give homegrown craft breweries a much-needed edge in the crowded marketplace.

“I honestly have no idea why an outsider of San Diego with no roots here would want to open a brewery in our city,” muses Farguson. A few years ago, a smaller number of breweries fighting over shelf space made San Diego an attractive option for aspiring brewers who wanted to brew with the best. But in today’s competitive craft world, it’s harder than ever to make an impact.

“I would not open a brewery in San Diego today,” says Travis Smith, brewmaster and co-founder of Societe Brewing Company. “Both Doug [Constantiner] and myself moved to San Diego [in 2011] specifically for the beer scene here. Would I do it again? Given the same circumstances I would absolutely do it again, but we do now live in a different beer world… very few breweries are able to grow and many breweries that make amazing beer are struggling with the vast amount of competition.”

The sheer number of breweries to choose from may stifle a new brewery’s growth, but brands arriving from elsewhere aren’t likely to face xenophobia simply because they aren’t native San Diegans. Only a handful of our 150-plus breweries would qualify under that criteria, and it doesn’t really seem to matter to even hardcore craft beer snobs. Jacob Nikos, local beer podcaster and bartender at Societe and Chula Vista’s Manhattan Bar, breaks it down:

“The rake is when people come from out of town with the concept that they [can] move into a booming industry [and] can eventually print money without adding or becoming a part of the already vibrant, already established brewing culture in the city… what needs to be understood is this isn’t a cash cow, but a thriving community. You can’t just walk in hoping to open a brewery without having others in this community close.”

Being independently owned and brewing high quality beer remain the real benchmarks of #SDBeer. But as more and more breweries are slated to open, will a “locals only” mindset take hold?

“We’re a city of transplants,” says Nikos.

Sangster agrees that, no matter where brewery owners hail from, it’s still “a great time to be a craft beer drinker in San Diego.”