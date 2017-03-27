Second Chance’s second home

× Expand Photo by Beth Demmon Future home of Second Chance Beer Company, North Park

The news of another brewery opening in North Park seems so comically commonplace. It’s easy for even the most rabidly enthusiastic beer fans to gloss over it in order to focus on the latest juicy industry rumors. However, despite the presence of tasting rooms and brewhouses on nearly every corner (most of which are worth a visit), hearing that Carmel Mountain-based Second Chance Beer Company (15378 Avenue of Science, #222) plans to open a second location smack-dab in the middle of 30th Street across from celebrated beer bar Toronado (4026 30th St.) later this year caught my attention.

Why take notice? Simple—Second Chance isn’t just another brewery opened by a couple of schmucks with a bit of capital and cliché taste in design. The one-and-a-half year old award-winning brewery has consistently churned out high-quality releases like Seize the IPA, Coco Rasa coconut porter, Festa Imperiale oatmeal stout and the 2016 Great American Beer Festival gold medal-winning Tabula Rasa toasted porter.

The attention to quality paired with a dedication to reusing materials when it comes to décor (thus their “second chance” moniker) makes the suds-saturated North Park a sensible choice for Second Chance. Virginia Morrison, co-founder and wife of brewmaster Marty Mendiola, affirms the decision to expand on the 30th Street Beer Corridor.

“North Park is becoming the epicenter in San Diego for craft beer. The neighborhood continues to foster a great atmosphere for San Diego’s ever growing and collaborative culinary and brewing communities. We’ll feel right at home.”

The 1,820-square-foot future tasting room will also include a 180-square-foot outdoor patio with 24 taps to start, although its current license restricts them from brewing on-site. However, Morrison confirms that guests can expect a number of releases to be exclusively available at the North Park location on a regular basis.

Second Chance doesn’t plan to stop with this second location. Construction to double its brewing capacity has already begun at its original brewhouse, and Carlsbad’s North 40 Urban Farm project (tentatively launching in 2019) plans to host a third Second Chance outpost. In the meantime, upcoming events at its current tasting room include an April Fools’ Day “Fool Me Twice” event from 3 to 8 p.m., which will feature a blind tasting flight of its Imperial IPA, each featuring a different dry hop.

Although North Park doesn’t boast the same number of breweries as other areas such as Miramar, it remains a hugely attractive location to breweries who hope to attract foot traffic from locals as well as tourists who may not make the trip to an off-the-beaten-path tasting room in places like Carmel Mountain. And even with a plethora of options already readily available, North Park residents are poised to embrace this new arrival when they open their doors in Fall 2017.

“Having another tasting room is a chance to be a part of the community: [to] serve them, give back, be part of their lives,” promises Morrison. “Beer isn’t just an end for us—it’s a means too.”