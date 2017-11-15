Best of San Diego 2017: People | Bonnie Wright

× Expand Photo by Beth Ross Buckley

Who is she? Wright is the sole curator and booker of Fresh Sound, an annual series of concerts that just celebrated its 20th year.

Why did we pick her? While music bookers and promoters come and go from the local scene, Wright’s commitment to bringing experimental artists to San Diego is admirable. “What’s fun to see is how so many musicians who performed here when they were just getting started, and have gone on to big careers in music,” Wright says. The last concert of the current series wraps on Nov. 20 with a concert from pianist Vicky Chow.

In her own words: “I’ve loved music since I was a kid,” says the Point Loma native, who saw concerts from legends like Chet Baker, Dave Brubeck and Nat King Cole. “My original goal was to bring the music I heard at UCSD into the community. A few years later, I went to New York for three years and when I returned my goal changed: to bring music to San Diego from around the world that audiences wouldn’t otherwise get to hear. This continues.”

What’s next? Wright says the 20th anniversary season has been “quite amazing,” but already has dates set for the Winter 2018 series of shows, which includes concerts from pianist David Friend and baritone vocalist Thomas Buckner.