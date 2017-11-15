Best of San Diego 2017: People | Andrea Chung

× Expand Photo by Torrey Bailey

Who is she? She’s a local artist whose work deals in themes of immigration, labor and social justice issues.

Why did we pick her? Chung works with a multitude of unconventional yet everyday mediums, such as sugar, shipping pallets and more. This past May, she had her first solo institutional exhibition, You Broke the Ocean in Half to Be Here, at the Museum of Contemporary Arts San Diego. Shockingly, Chung was the first Black woman MCASD has commissioned for a solo exhibit. “A lot of institutions that are now being run by women are sort of tired of seeing white men and their work,” she says. You Broke the Ocean… journeyed her family’s background as Chinese-Caribbean immigrants. The works included 11-foot-tall cyanotypes of lionfish, and tourism brochures from which she removed the pictured laborers in an effort to “give them a day off.”

In her own words: “It was a defining moment,” Chung says. “Being Caribbean and having a museum show, there are few that have been able to do that.”

What’s next? Chung has four back-to-back shows before March, and is curating her first-ever exhibit at Mesa College. Then she’s headed to Wisconsin for a residency with the prestigious John Michael Kohler Arts Center.