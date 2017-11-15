Best of San Diego 2017: People | Austin Ortega

× Expand Photo courtesy of the San Diego Gulls

Who is he? The 23-year-old Escondido native is the newest addition to the San Diego Gulls.

Why did we pick him? San Diego isn’t known for hockey, much less producing it. Yet, the right-handed forward grew up loving the sport and eventually left to play in college. Now, he’s back for a professional career and has become a homegrown fan favorite in the process. “Biggest breakthrough moment would be scoring my first professional goal,” he says of a successful shot he took in April against Stockton. This season, he’s been putting the puck in the back of the net at away games, as well as at home at the Valley View Casino Center.

In his own words: “It’s special to me because I am playing in my hometown in front of friends and family every night,” he says. “Really nice to be playing back at home. I am most proud of just making it to this level and being a professional athlete. I hope to continue to get better and make it to the NHL.”

What’s next? Aside from expanding his skills on the ice, he wants to involve himself more philanthropically moving forward. “I’d like to help as much as I can with the homeless, as well as growing the sport in the San Diego area.”