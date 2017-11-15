Best of San Diego 2017: People | Chrissy Croft

× Expand Photo by Lisa Croft

Who is she? Croft (@CCroftPoetry on all social media) is a writer and poet lighting up the local slam poetry scene with her fierce live performances.

Why did we pick her? Last August, her team San Diego PoetrySLAM (which also includes teammates Viet Mai, Natasha Hooper, Javon Johnson and Rudy Francisco) took home first place at the National Poetry Slam in Denver. “For me, it was a humbling experience because I was the only member who hadn’t been to a national competition before,” she says. She recently released her first chapbook, Safe, and in addition to having what she calls “a throat armed with fire,” we’re very impressed by Croft’s advocacy for social issues—specifically, mental health—in her poetry.

In her own words: “I’ve always been drawn to the idea of ‘discomforting the comfortable’ and ‘comforting the discomforted.’ I want my work to connect with people in a way that encourages them to push their thoughts and feelings into a new understanding.”

What’s next? Despite working toward a graduate degree in social work, Croft will continue to write new poetry in hopes of earning a place on next year’s PoetrySLAM team. She also plans to help out with Slam Diego—a new slam night founded by her teammate Natasha Hooper.