Best of San Diego 2017: People | Dinah Poellnitz

Who is she? Poellnitz is a community organizer and curator who runs Hill Street Country Club, an art space in Oceanside that operates out of a golf apparel headquarters on Coast Highway.

Why did we pick her? A matriarch of the Oceanside and Vista arts communities, Poellnitz serves on the Oceanside Master Plan for the Arts Steering Committee and the Vista Art Foundation, as well as the Backfence Society, a collective that serves to bring opportunities to underrepresented artists. Poellnitz’s new passion project is a partnership with Alofa Gould to provide mentoring for women artists and leaders working with young girls. “Artists have this ability to communicate and teach without saying a word. They offer a constant reminder that we all have these communal connections that start from personal experience.”

In her own words: “Hearing artists who reflect my image tell me how much I inspire them to create more art and make spaces for art is what propels me forward.”

What’s next? In addition to a group photo show on Dec. 2, Poellnitz is hosting a panel discussion on Nov. 19 at Hill Street Country Club on how to preserve and continue to build an authentic art community in San Diego while fighting gentrification.