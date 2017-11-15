Best of San Diego 2017: People | Fayaz Nawabi

× Expand Photo courtesy of Fayaz Nawabi

Who is he? Nawabi is an assembly District Delegate for the Democratic Party, member of the trustee advisory council for the San Diego Community College District and candidate for the District 6 City Council seat.

Why did we pick him? He’s been prominently involved in various community efforts. He helped start the Muslim Democratic Club and led the movement to censure Otay Water Board District Director Hector Gastelum for his Islamophobic comments. He also created a program that lets high school students attend community college classes for free.

In his own words: “One of the biggest things I’m really passionate about is holding people accountable that are in positions of power. I graduated in 2016 from SDSU and I believed at the time—though I’ve completely changed my views now—that politics are dirty, and that my voice didn’t matter. But then I was able to realize through my work in the community that we can continue this momentum of pushing progressive policies forward.”

What’s next? The Mira Mesa resident recently announced his campaign for the District 6 City Council seat currently occupied by Chris Cate. At the top of his priority list are issues around affordable housing and community choice energy. “I’m a huge proponent of community choice energy,” he says. “We could save a lot of money for the city, and that could help us solve some of the issues like homelessness, by being able to re-invest in our crumbling infrastructure and provide services.”