Best of San Diego 2017: People | Holly Haines

× Expand Photo by Mikee Catacutan

Who is she? Holly is a local chef, YouTube personality and the Season 2 winner of NBC’s Food Fighters.

Why did we pick her? Competing as an amateur cook on Food Fighters, she ended up beating five professional chefs including Eric Greenspan. Even with her time in the spotlight and the flash of celebrity chefs in San Diego, Haines just wants to reach people who think they can’t cook or hate the process. In August, she launched a YouTube channel—a collection of comfort food—and posts recipes on Instagram). With recipes ranging from peach and butter rum cakes to shrimp lumpia, she tries to make cooking as accessible as possible for viewers.

In her own words: “I don’t want to work in a restaurant. I don’t want to make the same thing every day,” Haines says. “Life is too short to eat bad food. So don’t. I’ll show you how.”

What’s next? “This time last year I said I would never do video, and here I am today with a YouTube channel.” For now, Haines is focused on building that though doesn’t discount the idea of another TV show and hints at the idea of a cookbook. Her philosophy? “Opportunities always present themselves as long as you’re doing what you love.”