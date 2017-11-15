Best of San Diego 2017: People | Jaime Fritsch

Who is he? He’s an award-winning food photographer, food activist and self-proclaimed “anarchist farmer.”

Why did we pick him? Fritsch has had his photos published in Zagat and eater.com, but it’s his brazen work within the food industry that has made him an interesting and controversial figure in the scene. His Death for Food project started as a photographic study of where the meat we eat comes from, but has since morphed into an advocacy and educational program. With help from big-name chefs like Javier Plascencia, Fritsch holds tasting events where live animals are often, delicate sensibilities be damned, butchered right in front of people. “I quickly realized I wanted to put the camera down and get involved myself,” Fritsch says. “I started to raise and slaughter my own food and teach others how to do so themselves.”

In his own words: “Once I got involved putting my own food on the table, it was pretty obvious to me how broken our food system was… After a while you just want to know the truth, no matter how much work it takes and no matter how badly it will hurt.”

What’s next? After the success of the sold-out Animalón pop-up event, Fritsch says he’s planning a whole pig, Acoponeta-style taco event for 2018.