Best of San Diego 2017: People | Jamie Hampton

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hale Productions

Who is she? Hampton is a retired rugby player, triathlete, bicycle advocate and former high school coach. She also happens to run Mixte, a very successful communications and marketing firm.

Why did we pick her? Hampton says “being an athlete defined my life,” and that her time as a pro rugby player taught her to be “strong, different and not let people beat me down.” There’s proof of her love of sports and the outdoors in her Mixte client list, which includes nonprofits such as San Diego Coastkeeper, Surfrider Foundation and the North American Bikeshare Association. “My first set of clients worked on water quality, air quality, transportation and getting people moving,” Hampton says. “All of those were core principles in what I believed in as an athlete.”

In her own words: “When I first got into the business 15 years ago, I worked for PR companies where I had to represent clients that I didn’t support or believe in. I wanted to follow my heart and work for causes that I also loved.”

What’s next? Hampton plans to expand a pilot program she started this year that helps train “untraditional” individuals in community-based PR. She also recently joined the volunteer board Business for Good San Diego, a nonprofit that develops small business voices for social causes. “It’s all about advocating for policies that are going to lift our community as a whole.”