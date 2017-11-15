× Expand Photo courtesy of Jean Guerrero

Who is she? A writer and the Fronteras reporter covering immigration and the border for KPBS radio, TV and online.

Why did we pick her? In the age of Trump, Guerrero is often the balanced voice of reason—both on radio and on TV—when it comes to everything from the border wall to Tijuana drug tunnels. This year, she was promoted to the investigations desk where she’s been focusing on more in-depth pieces. “I decided to pursue a career in journalism instead of creative writing,” says Guerrero, who grew up reading fantasy and young adult novels. “I have since become addicted to the adrenaline of the deadlines and daily rhythms of a newsroom.”

In her own words: “My favorite part of my job is finding offbeat characters, outcasts and other minorities or marginalized people—the kind of “not reliable” people that Gay Talese famously said female journalists aren’t interested in—and telling their stories.”

What’s next? America’s Wall, a KPBS and inewsource-produced series of special reports is on now. Her book about her father, Crux: A Cross-Border Memoir, won a PEN/FUSION Emerging Writers award last year and will be published by One World (an imprint of Penguin-Random House) in 2018. “He is the ultimate migrant,” says Guerrero, referring to her father. “Crossing borders between madness and sanity, between countries, between the legal and the illegal.”