Best of San Diego 2017: People | Jenavee Peres

30 August 2017: San Diego State University Athletics coach and athlete headshots

Who is she? The catcher for SDSU’s softball team.

Why did we pick her? She was named the Mountain West Conference Player of the Year and a Second-Team All-American, the first in the school’s history. The team received an NCAA plaque for having the highest batting average for 2017. It was a pretty incredible comeback for someone who sat out most of the previous year due to injuries. “Having to sit out on the side was sort of a blessing in disguise. I just got to see the whole other aspect of the game and give my input to my teammates.”

In her own words: “I’m really grateful that I was able to come through for my teammates, and even when I didn’t, I knew that they would really come around and pick me up for the times I needed it.”

What’s next? Peres says the team has high aspirations for the upcoming season. “The past two years, we haven’t made it to Regionals, so this year we’re working really hard to get back into that tournament, into the postseason and trying to get further than we have before. We want to go to Super Regionals, and then hopefully, the World Series.”