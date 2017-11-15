Best of San Diego 2017: People | Jessica Matthews

× Expand Photo courtesy of Emilie Waugh Photography

Who is she? Matthews is a wellness entrepreneur, speaker, author and writer for various fitness and wellness magazines and websites. She’s also a yoga instructor and college professor teaching graduate level kinesiology and integrative wellness courses at Point Loma Nazarene University and MiraCosta College.

Why did we pick her? She’s been everywhere! A regular contributor to CNN, The Washington Post and NPR, Matthews was recently named the 2017 IDEA Fitness Instructor of the Year. She’s the author of three wellness books and is the founder of her own fitness company, Integrative Wellness Education Inc. She even has an OWN TV web-based series called #OWNSHOW. “Through all of these roles, ultimately my mission is to transform the lives of others, not only physically, but also mentally, emotionally and spiritually.”

In her own words: “My passion for fitness and wellness stems from what I witnessed in my own family,” says Matthews, who saw her loved ones suffer from a variety of unhealthy ailments. “I wanted to better understand how lifestyle medicine in the form of physical activity and nutrition could help to better manage and also prevent these diseases. I wanted to enable myself, my family and countless other people live happier and healthier lives.”

What’s next? Completing her doctorate in behavioral health, authoring two new books and continuing to teach her weekly, donation-based yoga classes at The Inn at Sunset Cliffs.